One of the most well-kept holiday traditions in the Hartsville community is the Hartsville Christmas Parade. The 2019 parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday as a part of the Hartsville for the Holidays season.
As a collaboration of the community, the Hartsville Christmas Parade will feature Hartsville’s first responders, local businesses, marching bands, dance troops. An appearance by Santa Claus will end the parade.
“This is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Hartsville and our team is so excited about the opportunity to showcase our beloved tradition of the Hartsville Christmas Parade that highlights our local businesses and organizations,” said Lauren Baker, city of Hartsville public information director. “These events also provide ample opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday season in Hartsville by eating, shopping, and exploring all of our local businesses.”
The parade route will begin at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Washington Street and continue down South Fifth Street toward Downtown. The parade will turn right onto Laurens Avenue, just before Applebee’s, and turn left on South Fourth Street past the Fairfield Inn. The parade will continue on Fourth Street, past the Hartsville Farmers Market on Cargill Way, and will turn left onto Carolina Avenue. Finally, it will end at Thornwell School for the Arts, 437 W. Carolina Ave.
The parking on the Fourth Street side of Roses will be the “staging area” for vehicles and floats participating in the parade. This area will only be used for those purposes. At the close of the parade, participants will be dropped off at Thornwell School for the Arts where they can be picked up. All floats will then return to Roses for breakdown, helping prevent stoppages in the parade flow. Returning floats can make their way back to Roses by way of Marlboro Avenue and Sixth Street.
Parade units are asked to make sure that any candy given out along route is not thrown from vehicles, but is rather handed out by those walking in the parade. For spectator parking availability, all public parking lots will remain open. Traffic will be delayed as a result of the parade.
Parade goers are encouraged to visit the Hartsville Farmers Market before the parade from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. The special holiday edition the market is located on East Carolina Avenue. Additionally, before his parade appearance, Santa Claus will be available for photographs at the Hartsville Museum’s, “Simply Christmas Exhibit”, located at 222 N. Fifth St. from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Photos are free. Please bring your own camera.
