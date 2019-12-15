COLUMBIA — Hartsville’s DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 13 points but the Red Foxes fell to A.C. Flora 64 — 52 Dec. 10.
H 15 12 15 10 — 52
ACF 26 15 8 15 — 64
HARTSVILLE
Briggs 2, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, E. Thaggard 8, Eldred White 11, Winburn 3, DeAndre Huggins 13.
HARTSVILLE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hartsville 57 A.C. Flora 42
COLUMBIA — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Lauren Thomas added 13 points.
The Red Foxes outscored A.C. Flora 30-19 in the second half.
H 13 14 14 16— 57
ACF 15 8 11 8— 42
HARTSVILLE (57)
A’zaria Knox 10, Hudson 6, Lauren Thomas 13, Ameontae Sutton 10, Jazolyn Pendergrass 18.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Marlboro Academy 61 Emmanuel 47
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro Academy’s Will Dawkins scored a game-high 20 points.
Jeffery Powell scored a team-high nine points.
ECS 0 12 19 16 — 47
MA 18 12 11 20 — 61
EMMANUEL (47)
Atkinson 5, Jones 8, Coward 4, Geddes 8, Jeffery Powell 9, Bates 3, Johnson 8, Jacobs 2.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (61)
Dawson Williams 10, Newton 3, Will Dawkins 20, Dean 6, Jackson Quick 16, Peeler 2, Gibson 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 56 Porter-Gaud 41
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Nick Ford added 10 points.
TRINITY-BYRNES (56)
Saragba 8, McLeod 8, Warren 6, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 10, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 3, Coletrain 5.
McBee 54 Chesterfield 53
McBEE — McBee’s D.J. Ponds scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Devin Bristow added 11 points and 17 rebounds.
C 11 15 17 10—53
M 10 2 24 18 — 54
McBEE (54)
D.J. Pond 18, Devin Bristow 11, Cole Brigman 10, Boyle 7, Green 2, Brown 3, Sims 3.
Lee Central 84 Lamar 40
LAMAR — Lee Central’s Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 20 points.
Lebron Thomas added 15 points.
Lamar’s Dashante Depaugh scored a team-high 10 points.
LEE CENTRAL (84)
Benjamin 7, Kelly 7, Daveon Thomas 20, Pollard 5, Holloman 5, Dixon 2, Perkins 7, Price 7, Hickman 2, Lebron Thomas 15, Perry 9.
LAMAR (40)
Dashante Depaugh 10, Miller 8, James 3, Green 4, Dolford 5, Martin 9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Porter-Gaud 59 Trinity-Byrnes 31
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 23 points.
PG 14 9 15 22 — 59
TB 8 5 7 11 — 31
TRINITY-BYRNES (31)
Castlestevens 4, Pierce 4, McKenzie Davis 23.
Lee Central 45 Lamar 14
LAMAR — Lee Central’s Jada Rogers and Kendra Lasane each scored a team-high 17 points.
LAMAR (14)
Stephens 1, Q. Robinson 5, J. Ham 6, White 2.
LEE CENTRAL (45)
Jada Rogers 17, Kendra Lasane 17, Dennis 8, N. Redderick 2, Harris 1.
Chesterfield 37 McBee 30
McBEE — Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 14 points.
McBee’s Jalen Peterson scored a team-high 11 points.
C 10 10 6 11 — 37
M 8 10 7 5 — 30
CHESTERFIELD (37)
Kierra Diggs 14, Dixon 6, Rivers 2, Shannon 8, Blackwell 7.
McBEE (30)
Jalen Peterson 11, Bella Johnson 10, Hickman 5, Harper 4, Williams 2, J. Johnson 2.
