Hartsville’s Javion Hough scored a game-high 13 points as the Red Foxes defeated North Myrtle Beach 44-41.
NMB 21 10 5 5 — 41
H 10 12 7 15 — 44
HARTSVILLE (44)
Barr 3, Knox 2, Javion Hough 13, Edwards 8, Blue 6, E.Thaggard 2, Brunson 2, White, Jr. 2, Huggins 5, Pickney 3.
Emmanuel Christian 43 Sumter Christian 29
SUMTER — Emmanuel’s Jeffery Powell scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Crusaders to a 43-29 victory over Sumter Christian.
ECS 11 11 16 5 — 43
SCS 6 10 2 11 — 29
EMMANUEL (43)
Jones 2, Geddes 4, Jeffery Powell 26, Johnson 7, Jacobs 2, Coward 1, Batts 1.
Marlboro County 81 Darlington 72
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro County’s Drevon Scott scored a team-high 19 points.
Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 27.
D 19 23 17 13 — 72
MC 23 19 17 22— 81
DARLINGTON (72)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 19, Polk 5, Perkins 4, Bowens 5, Qua’Liek Lewis 27, Williams 5,Gary 2.
MARLBORO COUNTY (81)
Palmer 6, DeVonta Oliver 12, Jameik McCoy 15, Ryan Dupree 16, Drevon Scott 19, Wesley Brown 13.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
McBee 44 Timmonsville 43 (OT)
TIMMONSVILLE — McBee’s Tyneisha Hickman scored a game-high 17 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse also scored a game-high 17 points.
M 6 14 10 7 7— 44
T 6 9 11 11 6— 43
MCBEE (44)
Tyneisha Hickman 17, Jaylin Peterson 12, B. Johnson 8, Harper 3, Williams 2, J.Johnson 2.
TIMMONSVILLE (43)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Graham 8, Samuel 2, Hudson 4, Echols 8, Commander 4.
