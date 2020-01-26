Big boy with an equally big personality! If bigger is better in your world, than Jake is the pet for you. Not for the faint of heart, Jake is fun, super-friendly, athletic and energy central. The perfect pet for a home with other dogs who love to run and play and wrestle and share their love with great gusto, Jake would love to meet you should you have this type of void in your home. A curious mix of Great Dane and birding dog, Jake has never met a stranger and is a non-stop smiler and tail-wagger. Jake is a big fellow with a big presence who creates fun wherever he is and leaves no stone unturned. It's easy to check your troubles at the front of our exercise pen the minute you step in and see Jake running over to say "hi." He's a stress-reliever and spreader of huge doggy affection. He weighs 63 pounds. The Darlington County Animal Shelter has many dogs and cats available for adoption. The shelter is located off S.C. 151, a half mile west of Darlington. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday except for Wednesday. It is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Contact the shelter at (843) 398-4402. You may also visit it on the internet at www.darlingtonhumane.org or on Facebook.com.