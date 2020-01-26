CORRECTION
A story in the Jan. 22 edition of The Hartsville Messenger incorrectly identified the chamber’s new board chair Jamie Kelly as new chamber president. Murphy Monk is the chamber president. The Messenger regrets the error.
NOW
The Pilot Club of Hartsville is soliciting nominations for CAREGIVER OF THE YEAR. Persons who are nominated primarily for the loving care they show members of our community. Typically they are not medical professionals. They can be recognized for running errands for sick or homebound persons, providing meals, or helping with medications, yard work, getting dressed or taking non-drivers to the hair salon. Caregivers can be church members, relatives, neighbors, or even medical workers who are seen as going beyond their normal job requirements. The deadline for nominations is: Feb. 3. The Award will be presented at the Annual Go Red Luncheon on Feb. 7. Nominations can be sent by mail to: Caregiver of the Year, 2045 E. Carolina Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550, or emailed to: Cindy Dempsey, President Pilot Club of Hartsville at: dempcf@roadrunner.com.
JAN. 30
The City of Darlington and Darlington Area Recreation Department will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at CARRAWAY PARK, 100 Magnolia St., Darlington. Mrs. Carraway, Sgt. Terrence Carraway’s widow, and family will be present for this special occasion.
FEB. 10
The HOUSING AUTHORITY OF HARTSVILLE, 1301 S. Fifth St., Hartsville, will be accepting applications for public housing — two and three bedrooms only — on Monday, Feb. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Applicants must bring Social Security cards for all household members with them. Anyone 18 years of age or older must be present when you apply. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Applicants must not owe any money to the housing authority.
FEB. 15
Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge will offer a HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE on Saturday, Feb. 15. The course will be taught at the refuge office (23734 Hwy 1, three miles North of McBee), from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Requirements:
» Pre-registration on-line at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/150760.
(you may also search SCDNR Hunter Education and then search by zipcode, 29101).
» Bring lunch or money for lunch offsite.
» You must know your Social Security number.
» Children 12 years old and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
» Anyone under the age of 18 must bring a signed permission slip from his/her parent/guardian to participate in range activities.
The course is free but limited to 25 students. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to the course for all participants. Persons needing reasonable accommodations in order to attend and participate should contact the refuge by phone (843-335-8350) by Jan. 30, so that we may accommodate your request. Hunter education is not just for kids and not just for hunters. The program is for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and has an interest in conservation. The course is also an excellent refresher for veteran hunters. All residents and non-residents born after June 30, 1979 must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a hunting license. In addition, all youth hunters must have completed hunter education to participate in refuge hunts, including youth hunts.
FEB. 13
The MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP will meet Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p. m. at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby Street, at the corner of Irby and Cheves streets, in Florence. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Discussion is directed toward helping care-givers cope by providing positive ideas for improving their situations. This meeting is sponsored by NAMI Pee Dee. For more information, call 843-413-1500.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
City of Hartsville
The HARTSVILLE AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD meets the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center.
The HARTSVILLE ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD meets the third Wednesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. in the city council chambers.
The HOUSING AUTHORITY OF HARTSVILLE BOARD meets the last Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the South Park Apartments.
The HARTSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers.
City of Darlington
The DARLINGTON RESIDENTIAL PRIDE AWARD is selected in April and October of each year, and the BUSINESS PRIDE AWARD is selected in January and June of each year. The Business Award includes the interior of businesses and also other non-residential properties. Nominations can be sent to City Planning, PO Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540, or by email to darlingtonplanner@gmail.com.
The DARLINGTON PLANNING COMMISSION meets at 9 a.m. on the third Tuesday every other month at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St.
The DARLINGTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD meets on an as-needed basis, coordinated through the Codes Enforcement Office.
The DARLINGTON TREE BOARD meets on an as-needed basis.
The DARLINGTON WILLIAMSON PARK COMMITTEE meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St.
Darlington County
The DARLINGTON COUNTY LOCAL EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS COMMITTEE has announced its 2020 meeting schedule. All meetings will be held at the Darlington County Emergency Operations Center, 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington. Meetings begin at 8 a.m. Meeting dates for 2020 are Wednesday, Feb. 19; Wednesday, May 20; Wednesday, Aug. 19; Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY AIRPORT COMMISSION meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m., at the Darlington County Jetport, 313 G. Graham Segars Parkway, Darlington.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet monthly during the year for a total of six (6) meetings. Other meetings may be called by the committee as needed. The committee will meet regularly at the Rubicon facility in Hartsville unless otherwise designated for special occasions and/or called meetings. Meeting dates for 2020 are: Feb. 20; March 19; April 23; May 21. For more information, call Brandi N. Shepherd, BA, prevention specialist, at 843-332-4156 ext. 313.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY AMBULANCE COMMISSION meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month at 6 p.m. at the EMS/EPA Building, Courthouse Annex, 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington. Any changes to the meeting dates, times, or locations will be communicated to the media prior to the meeting. The agenda for each meeting will be posted at 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy. at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Questions about the Ambulance Commission or its meetings may be addressed to Kenneth Bowen at (843) 398-4450 ext. 1101 or kbowen@darcoems.net.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF ASSESSMENT AND APPEALS meets as needed.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF FIRE CONTROL meets on the fourth Thursday of every other month at 7 p.m., 137 N. Center Rd. Hartsville.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY CONSTRUCTION BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND APPEALS meets as needed.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS meetings for 2020 are scheduled for the third Wednesday of every other month. All meetings are held at the SiMT building on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College, Executive Board Room, Suite 271 at 8 a.m. Meeting dates for 2020 are: March 18, May 20, July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18. For more information, call (843) 413-3210.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY HISTORICAL COMMISSION meets on the first Thursday, 10 a.m. (No meeting July and August) Historical Commission, 204 Hewitt St., Darlington.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES meets bimonthly on the third Wednesday at 5 p.m. Meetings rotate among the library’s four locations. Board meeting dates and locations are subject to change. Special meetings may be called. All changes will be announced in advance.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION meets at various times and locations.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION meets on the third Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Courthouse Annex/EMS Building, 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington.
The DARLINGTON SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD will meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the Clemson Extension kitchen, Room 207, at 300 Russell St. in Darlington.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY HEAD START PROGRAM POLICY COUNCIL meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Butler Head Start Center, 1103 S. 6th St., Hartsville.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY BOARD meetings are the fourth Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Butler Head Start Center, 904 S. 4th Street, Hartsville.
The PEE DEE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD has announced its meeting schedule for 2019. Remaining meeting date is Nov. 5. Unless otherwise announced, all meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments Administration Building, 2314 Pisgah Road, Florence. Any additions, cancellations or other changes to this meeting schedule will be announced in a timely manner in accordance with South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requirements.
ONGOING & RECURRING
The DARLINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY BOARD meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at 904 S. Fourth St., Hartsville.
St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 103 Campus Drive, Hartsville, hosts a community monthly support group for ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVERS the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. For questions, please call (843) 332-8765 or email stbartchurch@gmail.com.
The HARTSVILLE BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Hartsville Memorial Library. For more information, please call Danny Weaver at (843) 861-5413 or Monroe White at (843) 615-5378.
The DARLINGTON RECREATION DEPARTMENT is holding registration for several sports programs. They include:
Line Dancing with Wali: Join Wali, AKA Step Masta Ice, and former member of the Pee Dee Sliders, for line dancing lessons every Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. Info: (843) 398-4030 or (843) 713-6160.
Beginner Karate Classes: For ages 4 and older. Learn self-defense, self-control, and self-discipline from Sensei Josh Beavers. Classes are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. at the Harmon Baldwin Recreation Center, 300 Sanders St., Darlington. Call (843) 992-3751 or text 843-610-0937. Info: www.japankarateinstituteDF.com.
PEER COUNSELING GROUP provides support, education and advocacy for addictions, mental illness and dementia in society today. Contact Denice at (843) 917-4235 or amidst.org@aol.com for more information.
The KINGSVILLE HEIGHTS CRIME WATCH COMMUNITY GROUP of South Hartsville meets the first Tuesday of each month at Kingsville United Methodist Church, Bobo Newsom Highway, Hartsville, at 5:30 p.m. For inquiries, please contact Helena Brown, secretary, at (843) 383-0522.
The HARTSVILLE AREA RECREATION DEPARTMENT is offering karate classes for ages 5 to adult on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monthly fee is $55 per person and $80 per family. The first class is free. Classes are held at the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center at Byerly Park. For more information, call Darlene Brown, program director, at (843) 339-2878.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY BOARD OF DIRECTORS is providing notice of regularly scheduled 2019 meeting dates. The board normally meets the second Monday of each month at the Hartsville Memorial Library Meeting Room. Meetings start at 6 p.m. and must end by 8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. A copy of the agenda shall be posted at the library and on our website at http://darlingtonhumane.org/meetings/, at least 24 hours prior to a meeting. Notices of rescheduled, special, or called meetings and meeting minutes will also be posted on the website.
EMPOWERED TO HEAL has a support group for sexual abuse survivors 18 and up that meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. You must register at empoweredtoheal@gmail.com. If you have any questions, please call (843) 799-5638.
The PILOT CLUB OF HARTSVILLE holds its regular business and program meetings held on the fourth Monday of each month (except December) at 6 p.m. at the Pilot Clubhouse across from the Lawton Park Tennis Courts.
DARLINGTON AREA ADULT LEAGUE BASKETBALL plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at the A.W. “Man” Stanley Gym. For further information, please contact Don Blakney at (843) 398-4030 or (843) 393-9005.
DARLINGTON COUNTY DISABILITIES & SPECIAL NEEDS BOARD normally holds monthly meetings on the last Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. except in December. No meeting is held during December. The public is welcome to come to the meetings. The meetings are held at the Scott Center 201 N. Damascus Church Road in Hartsville.
SHAG LESSONS are being offered on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. taught by veteran shag instructor Clyde Pritchard with years of teaching experience from Hartsville Shag and Myrtle Beach’s SOS. Learn and master six of the basic shag steps in four easy and fun lessons. Couples are $75. Individuals are $40 for the four-week session. Register Online at Dizzydancin.com or email DizzyDancins@yahoo.com. Gift certificates are available. Give the gift of dance.
TECH TALK will take place at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave. Join students from the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics for assistance with your technology questions and to help solve your technology issues.
The HARTSVILLE ROTARY CLUB meets weekly on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Hartsville Country Club.
The HARTSVILLE CHAPTER OF THE NAACP will meet the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, located 301 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville.
The HARTSVILLE KIWANIS CLUB meets weekly on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Hartsville Country Club.
The HARTSVILLE LIONS CLUB meets weekly on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. at Mr. B’s Restaurant in Lydia.
HARTSVILLE TOASTMASTERS meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Black Creek Arts Center.
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD Lodge 152 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the lodge, located on North Marquis Highway. Meetings start at 7 p.m.
For anyone with a problem with alcohol or addiction, the HARTSVILLE GROUP OF ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets at 310 S. McFarland St. Meeting times vary and are posted on the building or visit www.area62.org. All meetings are confidential.
The HARTSVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER BUILDING COMMISSION will meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Community Center, located at 212 N. Fifth St.
The HARTSVILLE AREA RECREATION DEPARTMENT offers the following ongoing and current activities:
» Cardio Step Class: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 — 10:30 a.m.
» Zumba: Monday and Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; every other Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
» Low Impact Fitness Class: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.
» Stretch and Strengthen: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
» Crochet Class: Tuesday, 2 p.m.
» Bridge and Games: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
» Karate Session I: Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $50 per individual, $75 for families.
» Karate Session II: 6:30-7:30 p.m., $50 per individual, $75 for families.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 53 in Hartsville is seeking photographs of several of its former post commanders: M.W. Glover, 1923-24; C.E. Bruce, 1927-28; M.C. Ramsey, 1928-29; M.B. Greene Jr., 1929-31; A.L. Blackstone, 1932-33; and W.I. Hughes, 1939-40. For more information, call Post Commander Mike Jackson at (443) 532-4911.
The DARLINGTON AREA RECREATION DEPARTMENT adult basketball league games will be held each week at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at A.W. Stanley Gym, 100 Magnolia St. in Darlington. For information, contact Don Blakney at (843) 393-9005, (843) 398-4030 or email parksandrecreation@darcosc.com.
HOSPICE OF CHESTERFIELD COUNTY will sponsor a Bereavement Support Group meeting the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the hospice office, 700 W. Boulevard, Chesterfield. Join to share memories of a loved one and discuss coping skills to help with grief. For more information, call Samantha Dowdy at (843) 623-9155.
The CHESTERFIELD ADULT EDUCATION CENTER is open to all adults who did not graduate from high school and would like to obtain a General Education Diploma (GED) or Work Keys certificate. There are no charges for the classes. Register by calling (843) 623-2200 or in person at 1600 Edwards Road in Chesterfield.
The BUTLER HERITAGE FOUNDATION (Pee Dee Chapter) meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Butler Community Center. For more information, call Luke Arthur at (843) 332-2396.
The Hartsville Memorial Library presents STORYTIME FOR PRESCHOOLERS every Tuesday at 10 a.m. No advance registration is needed, and everyone is welcome to attend the 45-minute program. Introducing your child to books and reading early sets them up for lifelong learning. Join the event for stories, songs and crafts as a different theme is presented each week. For more information, call (843) 332-5115.
EMBRACE HOSPICE, formerly LifeCare Hospice of S.C., is seeking volunteers to assist with office duties and/or visit with patients. For training sessions, call Jennifer Byrd at (843) 332-2221.
The SERVICE CORPS OF RETIRED EXECUTIVES (SCORE) is a free counseling service for new and existing small businesses. SCORE meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month. To schedule an appointment, call the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce at (843) 332-6401.
The SANDHILL CLASSICS CAR CLUB meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Shoney’s restaurant, located at 905 E. Fifth St. in Hartsville. If you own or have an interest in classic cars, trucks or motorcycles, you are invited. For more information, contact Harry Wallace at (843) 332-1836 (home) or (843) 229-2923 (cell).
Give your baby or toddler some good preparation for reading by bringing them to STORY TIME at the Darlington Library. The children sing songs, read aloud and do creative movement. Baby Story Time is 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Toddler Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. For more information or to sign your child up, call (843) 398-4940. Walk-ins are welcome.
The DARLINGTON COUNTY GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM needs volunteers. The Guardian Ad Litem program represents abused and neglected children in family court. For more information, call (843) 383-2333 or visit www.darlington.scgal.org.
The GOLDEN HANDS NEEDLEWORK CLUB meets on the first and third Monday of the month at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Hartsville at 5:30 p.m. The group knits and crochets hats, sweaters, blankets and other items to donate to charities.
The GUIDE RIGHT INITIATIVE of the Hartsville Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. extends an invitation to high school males to join the Kappa League program. Its purpose is to help African-American males choose and pursue useful careers by exposing them to cultural enrichment and character development. For more information, contact Corey Lewis at Hartsville High School at (843) 332-4337.
HARTSVILLE AMERICAN LEGION POST 53 AND AUXILIARY meet the third Tuesday night of each month at the post on North Fifth Street at Society Avenue just across Prestwood Lake. A meal is served at 6:30 p.m. with the monthly meeting following. All members, eligible veterans, active reserve and National Guard personnel and spouses are invited to attend and join the largest veterans’ organization in the United States. For more information, call Post Commander Mike Jackson at (443) 532-4911.
KEEP DARLINGTON COUNTY BEAUTIFUL offers citizens, businesses and industries opportunities to contribute to their communities, promotes community pride and publicly recognizes the efforts of citizens, churches, schools, businesses and industries that participate in activities. Individuals and organizations that would like to participate in Keep Darlington County Beautiful programs such as Adopt-A-Highway, recycling programs or serve on the committee should call (843) 398-4810.
LAMAR SCRABBLE CLUB meets at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Lamar Library, located at 103 E. Main St. For more information, call (843) 326-5524.
The MAJ. JAMES LIDE COKER CAMP NO. 146 SONS OF THE CONFEDERATE VETERANS meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in Hartsville Memorial Library’s meeting room.
SUPPORT GROUPS
The HARTSVILLE HEAD INJURY SUPPORT GROUP meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Hartsville Memorial Library. For more information, call Danny Weaver at (843) 861-5413.
HARTSVILLE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP meets every Thursday from 8-9 p.m. at 310 S. McFarland St. in Hartsville. For information, call (843) 992-2981.
An ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP meeting is held the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
An ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP is also held the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at Medford Nursing Center in Darlington.
CHRISTIAN RECOVERY meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Player House on Lakeview Boulevard across the street from Lakeview Baptist Church. Meetings are open to anyone with a drug or alcohol problem. Family members of alcohol and drug users are encouraged to attend. For more information, call (843) 992-5222.
DIVORCE CARE is a weekly seminar and support group for people who are separated or divorced. For more information, call (843) 332-7771.
HARTSVILLE HOME EDUCATORS is a local support group for homeschooling families. For more information, email hhe_family@yahoo.com or visit www.hhefamily.com.
