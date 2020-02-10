The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) will host its fourth annual interactive INSIDE GSSM day on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the school’s Hartsville campus.
People from all parts of the state are welcome to attend and interact with the GSSM community and explore the campus while participating in a variety of interactive demonstrations and learning experiences.
INSIDE GSSM was created to showcase the remarkable facets and diversity of the GSSM learning community and provide younger students and their families with the opportunity to experience GSSM.
“Now in its fourth year, INSIDE GSSM is a tradition that provides youth from around the state of SC to experience GSSM and some of the amazing Outreach that we have to offer. From there, they can imagine being a part of other GSSM STEM experiences, as well as our residential and virtual programs,” said Dr. Ershela Sims, interim GSSM president.
Geared toward elementary and middle school students, INSIDE GSSM gives students a chance to dive into more than 40 interactive experiences lead by GSSM instructors, students, and staff. Those attending will also be treated to musical performances, and battle bot demonstrations in the GSSM gymnasium as well as many interactive exhibits that showcase life at GSSM and the GSSM learning experience.
“GSSM is a school where exploration, discovery, and learning are encouraged and celebrated. A spirit of community and joy for learning permeate the halls, classrooms, and meeting spaces at GSSM every day. INSIDE GSSM is a day for us to share this spirit and joy with others. It is an opportunity for young students and their families to interact with the GSSM community and experience others,” said Randy La Cross, vice president for outreach and research at GSSM. “Families from the city of Hartsville, Darlington County, and the state will experience a taste of GSSM as they participate in a variety of activities like 3-D printing, making liquid nitrogen, print making, electromagnetic cannons, and much more. INSIDE GSSM will be a day of imagination, inspiration, and innovation for everyone who attends.”
The morning of the event, GSSM students are hosting a mental health 5K with proceeds benefiting Mental Health America of Darlington County. For more information on the 5K and INSIDE GSSM please visit www.scgssm.org/inside.
