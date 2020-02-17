GREAT FALLS — Governor’s School’s Zeke Gaskins scored a team-high seven points Thursday but Great Falls rolled over GSSM 105 to 22.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (22)
Siger 3, Campbell 3, Tedeschi 2, Parks 5, Zeke Gaskins 7, Scrio 2.
LATE WEDNESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Chesterfield 56 McBee 29
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield’s Trey Streater scored a team-high 18 points.
McBee’s Devon Bristow scored a game-high 19 points.
M 7 6 12 4 — 29
C 10 18 12 16 — 56
McBEE (29)
Devon Bristow 19, Boyle 3, Brigman 5, Ponds 2.
CHESTERFIELD (56)
A.Thompson 2, McCoy 2, J.Stafford 8, Trey Streater 18, Trent Turnage 10, Ji’quan Sowell 10, Ellison 2, J.Thompson 1.
RECORDS: C 10-13, 5-6 Region 4-2A. M 6-12, 2-6 Region 2-A.
