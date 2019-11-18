The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is pleased to announce it will host its 4th Annual INSIDE GSSM open house on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GSSM Campus located at 401 Railroad Ave. in Hartsville.
The event will offer a day of imagination, inspiration, and innovation. Interact with GSSM students and faculty, explore the campus, and have fun at South Carolina’s only two-year public, residential, and virtual high school for the advanced study of science, technology, engineering, and math.
What will you do INSIDE GSSM?
» Explore educational activities for all ages;
» Interact with Robots and engineer using LEGO®;
» Conduct physics, chemistry and biology labs;
» Experience printmaking, music, and poetry;
» Step inside the GSSM STEAM Elementary Bus;
» Participate in amazing STEM experiments;
» Challenge yourself with GSSM trivia;
» Exploring geography;
» Experience astronomy with telescopes exploring galaxies and the sun, and more.
For more information or to register online, please visit www.scgssm.org/insidegssm.
The GSSM dining hall will be servicing a lunch buffet during the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the cost of $6 a person. The dining service is offering a $1a person discount for those who preregister online before noon on Monday, Feb. 24th, and would like to purchase lunch. The discount coupon is picked up at check-in.
