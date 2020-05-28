SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — The Grand National Cross Country Racing Series makes its return to Society Hill this weekend for the annual Camp Coker Bullet event at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve.
Approximately 1,300 ATV and motorbike riders are expected to participate Saturday and Sunday, but aside from their racing teams and families, no other spectators will be in attendance.
The GNCC event is limiting access in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for safety reasons, media manager Kayla Bolton said.
“We have the local and state authorities’ approval, and we have our riders and their team members who are pretty much made up of their family members — mom, dad, brother, sister,” Bolton said. “They’ve all been at home and quarantined with.
“But we haven’t been looking for spectators to come with everything that’s been going on.”
GNCC put together a Safe-To-Race Task Force to implement the necessary safety guidelines to get the sport back on track and to make sure the riders remain healthy, Bolton added.
“It’s made up of 42 different individuals throughout the whole country — from doctors, industry and riders,” she said. “They’ve come up with a Safe-To-Race toolkit that has all the procedures and protocols for how we’ve come about to go back to racing now.”
The mixture of sand soil at the Sportsman's Preserve makes for a unique racing experience that the riders have enjoyed over the years, Bolton said.
“Every year there’s something new they can find, something different,” she said. “They try to incorporate the old motocross track each year, so that always throws in a different aspect of the track.”
Gates will open today at 9 a.m. with ATV registration scheduled for 4 p.m. for all classes. Saturday will feature three classes of ATV racing with the youth division starting at 9 a.m. followed by the amateur division at 11 a.m. and the pro race beginning at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, gates open at 6 a.m. with the youth bike race scheduled for 8 a.m., the amateur race set for 10 a.m. and the pro race slated for 1 p.m.
Each division has several classes. The youth track is about two miles long while the amateur and pro tracks will be between 10 and 12 miles long.
Winners will be given trophies with the top three pro riders also earning prize money.
