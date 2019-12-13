This is the day which the Lord hath made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.
-- Psalm 118:24
The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team does not play a game today. That doesn’t mean we won’t be trying our very best to win.
We’ll be trying our very best to “Win the Day!" We won’t be worrying about our past defeats, or our upcoming opponents.
For a college basketball player, winning the day includes not only going to class but sitting at the front of the classroom and actively participating.
It includes eating properly and getting enough sleep. Getting up your practice shots in the gym, doing your repetitions in the weight room.
Coming to practice with enthusiasm and purpose. Working as hard as you can for those two hours to improve yourself and to help your teammates improve.
Today’s work is not dependent on how we did yesterday, or what might happen tomorrow. Today’s work is today’s work.
The late Robin Williams played teacher John Keating in the 1989 film, “The Dead Poets Society”.
He implored his boarding school students to “Seize the day!” Carpe Diem!
Human nature leads us to fret about the past and worry about the future. Or even worse, we tend to postpone living until all the conditions are just “right”.
“I’ll practice harder tomorrow, coach, I promise.”
“I’ll spend more time with my children after I get this big project done.”
“I’ll travel more and visit friends after I retire.”
Dante said that “this day will never dawn again.” Today is our only sure possession.
So I have been preaching to my team, because I have needed to hear the sermon myself.
A friend passed away suddenly the other day at the age of 61. I am 62.
My Patriots shoot crooked, and we may lose the majority of our games this year. That’s not easy for an old coach to stomach.
But those games are in the future. We play Mt. Olive on the road Tuesday, and open our conference schedule at home against North Georgia on Thursday night and against Young Harris next Saturday afternoon.
I don’t know how we will do.
But today, I know we have won.
