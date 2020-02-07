The NCAA introduced the transfer portal in October of 2018. It is changing the face of college athletics and not, I am afraid, in a positive way.
The “transfer portal” is basically a database of every college player who has an interest in transferring from his or her current school. The school’s compliance office has 48 hours to add a name to the portal once the request is made.
That information is then made available to every NCAA member school and contact may be made through electronic mail. At that point the athlete is a “free-agent” and the recruiting process begins in earnest.
My experience with the portal came a month or so after Francis Marion completed its 2018-19 season. One of our better players went to our compliance office with his request.
I was shocked. I thought this player was happy and loved Francis Marion.
“I do, coach,” he said. “I just want to see what kind of Division I interest is out there for me.”
I thought at the time it was similar to a happily-married man going to his wife and having the following conversation:
“Honey, you know I love you, but you don’t mind if I see what kind of interest there is for me on Match.com do you?"
The NCAA is making it too easy for these young athletes to quit. In the case of our player, after telling us all summer he was returning, he ended up transferring a day before fall classes began.
It’s even worse when a player quits on his team in the middle of the season. Wisconsin’s Kobe King, averaging over 10 points a game for the Badgers, abandoned his team this week.
As did Charleston Southern’ s leading scorer, Dontrell Shuler. As did Cincinnati’s Jay Sorella. Quitting and added your name to the transfer portal is spreading faster than the coronavirus.
Some coaches are beginning to fight back. Virginia Tech’s football coach, Justin Fuente, says he is not saving scholarships for any of the 12 Hokies who put their name in the portal after the 2019 season.
Other coaches are working the portal to their advantage. Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey jokingly told his assistant coach, Ryan Humphry, to read the transfer portal before his Bible each morning.
North Carolina’s Roy Williams said, “It’s part of the game now, but I don’t have to like it.”
As for me, after my Patriots blew a 20-point halftime lead against USC Aiken and lost by one this week, I came home a little grumpy.
My wife suggested I put my name in the transfer portal.
