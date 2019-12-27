John Calipari, the basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, was named college basketball Coach of the Decade this week by the Sporting News.
I like John Calipari. I’ve known him since one of my assistant coaches at Charleston Southern, Bill Bayno, left after one year to work for him at the University of Massachusetts.
Bill Bayno was a one-and-done coach. Calipari has earned most of his success at Kentucky with one-and-done players.
One-and-done players, and particularly players transferring from one school to another after one year, is all the rage in the NCAA now. Something called the NCAA Transfer Portal makes it easier than ever for young men and women to move around.
The NCAA is made up of colleges and universities and, the last I heard, those colleges and universities are supposed to teach. I’m concerned about what we are teaching them.
In accepting his award, Calipari said he encourages his players to think of themselves first when making decisions about the NBA. If it is better for them to leave college after one year then “we’ll deal with what’s left.”
But what might be better for the individual might not be better for the whole. That is, after all, what teamwork is about, isn’t it?
I fear we’re teaching our young athletes it is every man or women for themselves. Coaches move around in search of multi-million dollar contracts. Why shouldn’t players feel free to move around?
Because there is strength in perseverance. Don’t quit when things are tough and not going your way.
Because loyalty is still a virtue. You made a commitment, now stick to that commitment.
Because your teammates may be depending on you. Is it wrong to sacrifice for others?
Because the grass might not be greener on the other side of the fence.
And for all of the one-and-done players leaving college after one or two semesters to cash a big check, an education can be a valuable thing, too.
I don’t begrudge anyone for bettering themselves. I’m not going to criticize anyone for transferring to another school or leaving college early to chase the riches of the NBA.
But I’m not going to put them on a pedestal, either.
