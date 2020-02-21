And indeed there will be time
To wonder, “Do I dare?” and Do I dare?”
Time to turn back and descend the stair,
With a bald spot in the middle of my hair
- T.S. Eliot
Kobe Bryant dared to be great. He wasn’t afraid of it, wasn’t afraid of the sacrifices it took to get from good to great.
From 18 to 38 he played for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. Twenty years of sweat and toil, producing five championship rings and 33,643 points.
He and his wife Vanessa also produced four daughters during that time; Natalie, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.
Kobe Bryant was with Gianna several weeks ago when the helicopter they chartered to an AAU basketball game plunged into the foothills of Calabasas, California. All aboard perished.
I was struck by what NBA superstar LeBron James said after learning of the tragedy, “I felt like these last three years was the happiest I’ve ever seen him. Being able to be with his daughters, be with his family…”
It reminded me of my coaching mentor, Jim Valvano. Those of you old enough may remember he won the 1983 NCAA men’s basketball national championship while the coach of North Carolina State.
He is also the “V” in the V Foundation for Cancer Research. He died of cancer in 1993.
Just months before he died he said, “…for 23 years I wasn’t home. I figured I’d have 20 years in the big time, maybe win three national titles, then pack it in at 53 or 54 and walk in the house one day, put on a sweater and announce, 'Here I am! Ozzie Nelson’s here! I’m yours!'
"I was going to make it up to them, all the time I’d been away.”
He had it all planned out, but God had other plans.
In the last months of his life Jim Valvano would remove his shoes and just walk barefoot in the grass around his home. He would put his hands around the trunks of pine trees and just close his eyes.
On the last day of his life Kobe Bryant was traveling to coach 13-year-old girls in an AAU basketball game. It seems he was just beginning to descend the stair of fame and fortune, his hair not yet thinning in the middle.
And he had never been happier.
