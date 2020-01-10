I’ve got a little breaking news for you as you eat your breakfast biscuit. Clemson has a big game coming up.
Before you start calling me Captain Obvious. I’m not talking about THAT game. College football’s national championship game pales in comparison to what is going on in Chapel Hill this afternoon.
The Clemson men’s basketball team will be attempting to win a game at the University of North Carolina for the first time ever. The Tigers have lost 59 straight games to the Tar Heels in the Tar Heel state.
But Brad Brownell might have a good chance to break the longest home winning streak over a single opponent in NCAA history before it hits 60. The Carolina boys are shooting it a little crooked this year.
They have lost consecutive games in the Dean Dome -- first to Georgia Tech, 93-86, and most recently to Pittsburgh, 73-65.
“It’s probably the least-gifted team I have ever coached in the time I’ve been back here,” Coach Roy Williams said this week. Talk about Captain Obvious.
His team is barely shooting 30% from the three-point line and just under 40% from the field overall. They missed their first 15 shots against Georgia Tech.
Anthony Cole has been out with an injury and freshman sensation Anthony Harris went down the other day, too. Some graduate transfers have not played as well as expected.
Surely the Tigers can come away with a win today. They took a good Miami team to overtime on New Year’s Day, and recorded their first conference win over North Carolina State at home last Saturday.
I hope Clemson fans will make the drive north to support the team. Be there for a historic victory, and then hop on a cheap flight from Raleigh-Durham to New Orleans.
Roy Williams needs one more victory to reach 880 and surpass the legendary Dean Smith. Brad Brownell needs just one win to remove the monkey off his back.
But this year Coach Brownell has a secret game plan. He’s found a weakness, as lethal to the Tar Heels as kryptonite is to Superman.
It’s called Wofford.
