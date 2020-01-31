Francis Marion University is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a year-long variety of activities. Today, it’s our “Golden Year” homecoming.
Athletics has played an important role in the growth of this fine institution, and we’ll have many of our former athletes and coaches in attendance today. National championship teams will be honored between the women’s basketball game, scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., and the men’s basketball game which follows.
Women’s basketball has made its mark in these first 50 years, winning two of those national championships. Pearl Moore, with 4,061 career points, remains the leader in total points scored in the history of women’s college basketball.
Six of the program’s 13 coaches have gone on to the NCAA Division I level, with UNC’s Sylvia Hatchell being voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Pearl and Sylvia will both be in attendance at today’s ceremony.
Men’s basketball, while not quite reaching those same rarefied heights, has also enjoyed its share of success. John Schweitz’s 27-4 team in 2003-2004 was arguably the second-best Division II team in the nation.
In coach Lewis Hill’s 21 years, his teams regularly contended for NAIA District Six honors, and he led the program into NCAA Division II and the Peach Belt Conference. He also leads a group of six men’s coaches with 339 career wins.
I had the honor of coaching two men’s basketball All-Americans here at Francis Marion in Brandon Parker and Detrek Browning. With 2,356 career points, Detrek is the leading scorer in the history of the school and the Peach Belt Conference.
You are welcome to come out to our beautiful campus and help us celebrate today. I especially hope you can join us for the 50th Anniversary Gala to be held Tuesday, April 7, at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.
It will be a special evening of food and fun, music and memories, all held at a venue that jump-started the remarkable transformation of downtown Florence. All the proceeds will go towards FMU’s First Generation Fund.
The First Generation Fund provides scholarships and other resources for FMU students who are the first in their family to attend college. It is a growing percentage of our student population.
While we Patriots are proud of our athletic accomplishments, providing life-changing opportunities for our students has been the heart of our mission these first 50 years, and I suspect will continue for the next 50.
And we are most proud of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.