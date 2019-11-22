The Wofford football team travels to Charleston this afternoon to take on the Citadel Bulldogs. I assume Francis Marion University president Fred Carter will be there to support his son, Luke, who is an all-conference kicker for the Terriers.
When he is not watching his son play football, Dr. Carter has been known to sit behind my bench and watch the Francis Marion men’s basketball team in action. Before tip-off he will shake my hand and proclaim “tonight’s the night!."
Sometimes the night produces a Patriots victory and sometimes it does not, but in the 14 years I have served as head coach at FMU, Fred Carter has been unconditionally supportive. In fact, I have never heard him utter anything but a positive word about our coaches and athletes.
You will see him at games, he was instrumental in having our athletic banquet moved to the Performing Arts Center, and he works with athletic director Murray Hartzler to constantly upgrade our facilities and keep our athletic department moving forward.
But he does not get too involved. I have been in college athletics for over 40 years now, and I have never seen anything good come to a college president who wades too far into the swamp of college athletics.
I hope the Army issued South Carolina president Robert Caslen a good pair of hip-boots, because he is in the middle of the swamp and sinking fast.
In the course of a week, Caslen said football coach Will Muschamp was his coach “at least until the end of the season”. Then he told our own Scott Chancey that Ray Tanner had talked to Florida State about how it handled the buyout of Willie Taggart.
He finally had to issue a statement later in the week saying, “I misspoke and the mistake was mine…we look forward to him (Muschamp) being our coach next year and for seasons to come.”
Meanwhile, Will Muschamp’s team is 4-7 and 24½-point underdogs going into the annual rivalry game with Clemson.
Robert Caslen served our country as a Lieutenant General in the Army. He heroically battled our enemies in countless tours of duty before being named Superintendent of West Point.
But he has never faced anything as rabid, as incensed or just plain old ornery as a Gamecock fan after a loss to Clemson.
The poor guy was behind the eight ball going into this presidency anyway. He doesn’t possess an earned doctorate, 82% of students and faculty opposed his candidacy, and there was significant controversy surrounding his appointment.
So I would think he needs to concentrate on building consensus and support on his own campus. Leave athletics alone until you are on more solid footing.
Because Henry McMaster is not going anywhere near this swamp.
