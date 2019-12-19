There are times when I feel this column serves a public service.
In the past I have recommended Peach Belt Conference cities you should visit (St. Augustine, Fla., and Dahlonega, Ga.) and those you might want to avoid (Americus, Ga., and Pembroke, N.C.).
I have tried to be a psychologist, helping us get through the daily grind without jumping off the nearest overpass.
I have tried to motivate and inspire, so we might break free from our hum-drum lives and actually do something extraordinary.
So it is only natural I should now share with you the results of my annual tour of Christmas lights in the Florence area. It includes only personal residences, no businesses or public displays.
My wife and I, hot chocolate and cut-'em-up cookies in hand, started the drive close to home and were immediately impressed. Charlestown Boulevard has a very nice variety.
We went to the lovely and large homes on Hillside and were frankly a little disappointed. You folks up there can do better.
On the corner of Eleanor and Damon you will find a very large, lighted tree. It is not really a tree, so don’t be confused, but it looks like a tree and is very nice.
We always go down Sidney because there is a goat that lives down there and we like to roll the window down and talk to the goat. The goat’s parents and their neighbors were having a huge Christmas party.
Not only were my wife and I not invited to the goat’s party, we weren’t invited to any holiday parties this year.
Well, we were invited to the faculty and staff reception Fred and Folly Carter throw in their beautiful home on the Francis Marion campus each year, but I can’t really count that.
I think they have to invite us.
Anyway, moving out of town a bit we found a home outlined in lovely lights on Purple Martin. The home itself was outlined and, as an added touch, each window and door was also outlined.
Outstanding job by the outdoor illumination expert at that house!
Right around the corner, though, on Blackfriars, you will see the most pitiful shining star you’ve ever seen. Hey, you can’t pick your neighbors.
But the greatest light display in all of Florence can be found on McClellan Drive. The owner doesn’t turn on the lights every night due to the electric bill and interfering with flight patterns at the airport, but when he does you can’t miss it.
As for my wife and me, we probably need some spotlights to illuminate our window wreaths.
I’d have you come by to see for yourself, but with my team’s record this year, I don’t want anyone to know where I live.
