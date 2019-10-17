ALBANY, Ga. — Because of potential rain Saturday, the Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer match between Francis Marion and Albany State is rescheduled for a 1 p.m. Sunday on the Rams’ home field.
Francis Marion owns a 4-5-1 overall mark and is 1-4-0 in the PBC, while the Rams stand at 3-6-0 and 1-4-0. This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides as they played to a 2-2 draw in Florence last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.