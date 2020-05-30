Morning News
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — Walker Fowler picked up right where he left off Saturday at Moree’s Sporstman’s Preserve.
The Grand National Cross Country Racing Series defending XC1 Pro champion captured the checkered flag in the ATV PM race at the Camp Coker Bullet 2020 event — his fifth straight victory in what has been a unique season to say the least.
“It’s been a weird year with the (COVID-19) virus and everything,” said Fowler, who is from Ohio. “A nine-week break between races, but we picked up where we left off two weeks ago in Georgia and we’re just keeping the ball rolling here in South Carolina.
“Got another win, the fans were incredible and it was a lot of fun — and good weather for race day.”
That last part was a welcome sight after torrential rain had soaked the area for the better part of a week. The skies were mostly sunny Saturday, but the course certainly still showed all the signs of the week’s rainfall.
“The conditions were definitely different,” said Fowler, who now has three wins at this course. “Usually this place is sort of like beach sand. It kind of gets these big rolling mounds through the fields, which there’s a few places like that. But in the woods, it was just bottomless, wet muck. It was just slimy, deep, nasty stuff, and the only reason you ever went up was because you got to a tree root and had to climb over it.”
A pre-race decision turned out to be fortunate as Fowler went with smaller tires to accommodate for the various changes in the race course necessitated by the weather. He wound up outpacing the field by nearly two minutes.
“The tire choice I think was the winning factor,” he said. “The GNCC crew did as many track changes as they could before the race, and I knew that the original track was going to be better for the bigger tires — two full sizes bigger.
“…I went with my gut feeling that the track was going to be a little bit faster and not as bad, and it was the right call. That’s how I won the race. Literally a split-second decision before the starting line.”
Second-place finisher Brycen Neal, also from Ohio, made the decision to go with the bigger tires, which proved taxing throughout the afternoon.
“I was riding the big tires today — I needed some small tires for the faster section and it was wearing me out a little bit, but I’m just super happy to come back after last race and get a second-place finish and get back up here,” he said.
Neal has raced the Camp Coker event for four years and has seen just about everything this track can throw at a rider, but Saturday was a new experience.
“We’ve had dry dust, and we had a little bit of a perfect race last year where it was dry, but a little bit muddy,” he said. “This year it was just something else. The rain dumped on us just really made for a gnarly track.
“…Some places there just seemed like there were 20 different lines you could choose from left to right and you just kind of rode the edges mostly and then went through the middle at certain times and held on.”
The two-day event concludes Sunday with the motorbike races beginning at 8 a.m. Like the ATVs, there will be Youth, Amateur and Pro divisions.
The crowd was limited to mostly race team and family members, but there were a few who came to enjoy the racing on their own as well.
“I raced the Mideast Series, and then really got into the nationals,” said William Taylor of Monroe, N.C. “This is my third year in a row — I always make it to this one and Steel Creek (in Morganton, N.C.). The attraction down here is always a little different that everywhere else because of the sandy dirt.
“It makes for a lot of fun racing.”
Mary Lynn Hart had never been to the Camp Coker event before, despite living just up the road in Cheraw.
“I have an Airbnb (lodging), and someone from West Virginia rented it,” she said. “I always have to ask, ‘What’d you come here for?’ and he said he was racing here.
“I’ve met people from Venezuela here, so it’s been really cool to come out and watch.”
