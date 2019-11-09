FLORENCE, S.C. – One week of high school football playoffs is in the books, and the road is only going to get tougher from here for the area teams that remain.
Fourteen teams from the Pee Dee are still in the hunt, including several perennial contenders.
Wilson High defeated Hilton Head Island 47-34 to advance to the second round for the second straight season. The 9-2 Tigers will hit the road again to face Region 5-4A champ Brookland-Cayce (7-3). Wilson has won two straight while the Bearcats are riding a six-game winning streak.
Also in 4A, Hartsville earned a 28-16 victory over South Aiken to move into the next round as well. The now 8-3 Red Foxes will travel to face a well-rested Beaufort squad that is coming off a bye. The Eagles are just 4-5 for the year, but won the Region 7-4A title with a 3-0 mark.
Beaufort lost its first five games before winning its next four.
“The idea is to enjoy (Friday’s) win, and then just come in Sunday, watch the film and figure out how to fix the mistakes and evaluate the injuries,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “Hopefully we can get a little better. We’ve got a lot of kids who had never been in the playoffs before that got experience tonight, so hopefully that helps.
“We’ll go down to Beaufort and do our best – that’s all you can ask of a football team.”
In 3A, Dillon, Lake City and Cheraw will all be on the road as they try to earn berths in the third round. Dillon travels to Wade Hampton (H) in a rematch of last year’s lower state final while Cheraw makes the trek to Johnston to face Strom Thurmond.
Lake City, who toppled Bishop England 14-6 in its playoff opener, will face Region 5-3A champ Gilbert who is 10-1 for the season.
In Class A, a pair of local teams get their first tastes of playoff action this week as both Lamar and C.E. Murray are coming off first-round byes. The Region 2-A champion Silver Foxes take on Ware Shoals at Donald R. Poole Stadium this Friday while the War Eagles (Region 5-A champs) host Scott’s Branch.
Also, Lake View travels to Branchville while McBee will hit the road as well to take on Blackville-Hilda.
The SCISA playoffs are already into the semifinals with five local teams still in the mix. Laurence Manning Academy hosts Ben Lippen in one 3A semifinal match with a spot in the state championship on the line. The title game is slated for Nov. 23 at Benedict College at 3:30 p.m.
There’s a possibility of an all-Pee Dee state final in both 2A and Class A. Trinity-Byrnes is one win away from reaching the championship with just a home game against Orangeburg Prep as the last hurdle to clear.
The Titans (12-2) have won 12 in a row and haven’t lost to a 2A team this year.
“We’re really excited,” T-B running back Reggion Bennett said following Friday’s game. “It’s just one step to our goal of winning a state championship.”
On the other side of the bracket, Florence Christian (8-4) is looking to make it back to the finals, but will have to take down Hilton Head Christian Academy (10-1) to do so.
The SCISA 2A state championship is slated for Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Benedict College.
In Class A, Pee Dee Academy hosts defending state champ Thomas Heyward Academy in a rematch of last year’s title game. Carolina Academy will have to make the trip to Georgia, however, to take on Bethesda Academy.
The SCISA Class A title game is scheduled for Nov. 23 at noon at Benedict College.
