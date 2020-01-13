Four student-athletes from Hartsville High School will play collegiate athletics next season after signing letters of intent last Wednesday.
The signing ceremony took place inside of the Hartsville High Arena in front of the school’s student body, administration, family and coaches.
Kevon Haigler signed with Appalachian State University to play football.
Justin Abraham will play football for Georgia State University.
Eric Brown Jr. will head to South Carolina State University to play football.
Mac Waldrop will join the tennis team at the University of South Carolina — Sumter.
This marked the second signing ceremony for student-athletes this year at Hartsville High. A third and final signing will take place in May.
