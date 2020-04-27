FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University juniors Elisa Lang, Fredrika Regner, and Lesshika Vala and sophomore Eva Zannier have been named to the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinction.
Lang, a native of Kleinmachnow, Germany, boasts a 3.333 grade point average as a management major. On the court during the truncated 2020 season, she registered a 5-5 singles record and a 7-4 doubles mark playing with Regner at the No.1 position.
Regner hails from Langaryd, Sweden, and owns a 3.782 GPA as a management major. As a sophomore – her first season at FMU – she was named the Patriots’ most valuable player and garnered ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. This season, she posted a 6-5 singles mark.
Vala, a native of Middelburg, South Africa, has compiled a 3.322 GPA as a management major. On the court in 2020, she recorded a 6-4 singles record and a 1-3 doubles mark.
Zannier has a 3.698 GPA as a mass communications major, and is from Gembloux, Belgium. She registered 2020 records of 2-8 in singles play and 5-5 in doubles action.
These four players helped lead Francis Marion to a 7-4 record prior to the remainder of the 2020 season being canceled.
The Team of Academic Distinction is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field of play. To be eligible for the academic squad, a student-athlete must be either a starter or significant contributor, achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution.
Founded in 1991, the Peach Belt consists of 12 member institutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In its short history, the conference boasts 35 NCAA Division II national championships.
