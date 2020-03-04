FLORENCE, S.C. — When South Florence boys’ basketball coach Christian Savage first met Brian Sparks, one thing was evident.
“He showed me that he wanted to be a great basketball player, and his will to do that just stood out to me,” Savage said.
The same sentiment could also apply to Marion’s Keyla Britt — who was the unquestioned leader on the floor almost since her first game on varsity, coach Crasten Davis said.
“She’s really, truly like a coach on the floor,” he added. “Her basketball I.Q. is through the roof and has made things a lot easier on me.”
It was only fitting then that both were recognized Monday as two of the four Pee Dee players who were chosen for the 72nd annual North-South All-Star games.
Sparks and Britt will join Dillon’s Jykya Bell and Manning’s Leondria Nelson on March 21 at Lexington High School. The girls’ all-star contest is slated for 1 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at 3 p.m.
Two area coaches were also named: Hartsville’s Yusuf English will on the boys’ sideline and Hemingway’s Charkris Thomas will help coach the girls’ team.
Sparks averaged 19 points and three steals per game for the Bruins this season along with six rebounds in an all-around strong performance.
“Throughout the season, he was pretty consistent,” Savage said. “In the end, that’s when he really stepped it up. When Justice (Jackson) got hurt, he knew he had to pick it up and that’s exactly what he did.”
Britt has been one of the driving forces for the Swamp Foxes all season as well as they get set to face Keenan in Saturday’s Class 3A state title game in Columbia.
Britt averaged 14.3 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals entering last weekend’s lower state title game.
“We’re excited for her and her success,” Davis said “She’s being rewarded for her success and just doing such a great job for us all season.”
Bell averaged 16.8 points per game for the Wildcats and right at three assists per game as well. She helped Dillon reach the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, and was a big part of the Wildcats’ victory over Marion — the only game the Swamp Foxes have lost so far this season.
Nelson had a strong all-around season for the Monarchs as well. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game as Manning made it all the way to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
