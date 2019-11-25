RADFORD, Va.—Destinee Walker, former Radford and West Florence High School women's basketball standout, has signed a professional contract to play basketball professionally overseas.
Walker has signed with Boa Viagem, officially known as Boaviagem Angra Acores. The team is located in Angra do Heroísmo on the Terceira Island in Portugal. Walker is the first player in the Mike McGuire coaching era to play professionally.
"Playing basketball overseas is a totally different experience than college," said Walker. “Although it is different, it is an experience where I have had the opportunity to learn and grow; I am blessed beyond measure to have an opportunity many people do not get. It's extremely humbling and I am forever grateful to be able to say I was once a professional basketball player. Hopefully, we can win a championship in the near future."
Walker was with the Highlanders from 2015-2019, aiding in the exponential growth for the Radford women's basketball program. In her senior season, she garnered First Team All-Big South preseason honors and concluded that season making the VaSID Second Team All-State Team.
Walker and the 2018-19 Highlanders notched a historic season, winning the regular season and conference championships. She was named to the All-Big South First Team in the postseason as well as the All-Tournament team. Radford went on to face Maryland in the NCAA Tournament, to cap their record-breaking season.
Her name is also etched eight different times in the record books and she is also a member of the 1,000-point and 500-rebound clubs.
"I'm really happy for Destinee and the opportunity that has been presented for her to play professionally overseas," said McGuire. "Destinee had a great career at Radford and earned the incredible opportunity to continue playing. I know she'll take advantage of the opportunity and I look forward to following her season closely."
Walker was a two-time Region 6-4A Player of the Year and two-time all-state selection for the Knights. She was selected to the North-South game after averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game as senior.
During her final season at West, Walker also eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career.
