Former longtime Hartsville Messenger sports reporter Eddie Newman died on Wednesday, Dec. 12. He was 56.
Newman, an award-winning sports reporter and photographer with The Messenger for more than two decades, was laid to rest following graveside services Friday, Dec. 20, at Westview Memorial Park Cemetery in Hartsville.
Newman worked for The Hartsville Messenger throughout much of the 1980s and into the 2000s. Former Hartsville Messenger lifestyles reporter Ardie Arvidson worked with Newman during his entire tenure at The Messenger. She remembered him as a friend and as a colleague who loved sports.
“I’m not sure the exact dates but we worked together for as many years as Eddie worked for the Messenger. That was about 20-25 years I think,” Arvidson said.
“He started part-time while a student at Francis Marion. Eddie and I became friends. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye on everything,” Arvidson said. “Someone once said Eddie and I bickered like an old married couple, especially during the time when we worked side-by-side in the same office. It was always good naturedly.”
Arvidson said she was saddened to hear of Newman’s passing. “Although we hadn’t worked together for about 10 years, I still have fond memories of our time at The Hartsville Messenger together,” she said. “We were a small staff of two or three in the early years.”
Arvidson said what she remembers the most about Newman is his love of sports and his love of photography. “He was a self-taught photographer,” she said. “He honed his skills and became quite good at it. He won numerous South Carolina Press Association awards in photography and sports writing.”
Newman loved football and especially the Clemson Tigers, Arvidson said. “He also liked Red Fox football and went to all the games,” she said.
“I like racing, and Eddie always let me help him cover the Southern 500 in Darlington,” Arvidson recalled. “I’d get to work outside in the heat while Eddie got to sit in the press box in the air conditioning. It was a win/win for both of us. I got to see my favorite race car driver up close on the track, and Eddie got to stay cool.”
Newman was also a family friend, she said. “Eddie watched my children grow up and tolerated my mischievous son when he came in the office and stirred things up on his desk,” Arvidson said.
“I’ll never forget the time Eddie got in the car with his friend, the driver’s ed teacher at the high school, who was taking my daughter for her first driving lesson. He (Newman) didn’t know she had not driven a car before. It was funny to see the expression on his face when he got back from that ride.”
Graveside services for Mr. Boyd Edward "Eddie" Newman, 56, were held at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Westview Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. John "Bootsie" Griggs officiated. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home.
Mr. Newman died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Boyd Calvin Newman and Ara Ellen Woodham Newman. He attended Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina and was an avid Clemson fan. He loved sports, photography and the Messenger. Eddie devoted his life to his mother.
Surviving are his brother, Gregg Newman (Nancy) of Columbia, SC; nieces and nephews, Ryan Farrell, Chad Farrell, Shelly Faulkenberry, Kaitlin Thoms, Emily Newman; aunts and uncles, Gregory Woodham (Marguerite), Dale Ugianno, Carolyn Childress (Bob), Wayne Woodham (Connie); friend, Molly Williams (Lloyd).
