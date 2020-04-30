Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tiyon Evans will likely be playing football a little closer to home come the 2021 season after announcing a verbal commitment on Thursday.
The former Hartsville High standout is headed to the Southeastern Conference — but will be wearing orange and white instead of garnet and black after deciding to go with the University of Tennessee over South Carolina and a number of other schools on his list.
“After a conversation with my mom, my brothers and my girlfriend, I decided that Tennessee is the best fit for me and has some great opportunities,” Evans posted on his Twitter account. “I wanna say thank you to all the coaches that recruited me, also wanna thank my head coach and position coach for putting their faith relentless effort in me.”
Evans had just received an offer from the Gamecocks in late March, one he’d been waiting on for quite a while, but instead chose to spend the remainder of his collegiate career in Knoxville. He also had offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and UCF.
As a Red Fox, Evans was a North-South All-Star and won the Offensive MVP in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Bowl. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his sophomore and junior seasons in Hartsville before making the switch to go behind center during his senior year.
He responded by setting a new school record after combining to rush for more than 1,000 yards and throw for more than 1,000 yards.
Evans eventually signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he will play one more season before heading to Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games last season and rushed 61 times for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.
Evans showed his versatility by also catching four passes for 43 yards and another score and making a name for himself on special teams in the return game.
He’s the No. 3 national junior college prospect and top-ranked junior college running back according to 247Sports.
Evans’ commitment adds to already stellar week of recruiting for the Volunteers, who also picked up a commitment from five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.