FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former University of South Carolina quarterbacks Stephen Garcia and Perry Orth will be the coaches for the Gyration Station QB Camp to be held on Saturday at The King's Academy.
The camp, which is part of QB1 Athletics, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include three hours of on-field, intensive QB coaching as well as two hours of film study and coverage identification.
Registration will be held at the camp. The cost is $120 per QB, $20 for wide receivers and defensive backs.
Lunch and a Dri-Fit T-Shirt will be provided for all campers.
For more information, call (803) 924-9343 or email qb1.ath1etics@gmail.com.
