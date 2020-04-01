Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — There was always going to be a learning curve for Brittany Sehnke, and in more ways than one.
Any jump from high school to the collegiate level requires an adjustment period, but for the former Wilson High standout, that included a continuing adjustment to the sport itself.
Sehnke was a former two-sport standout for the Tigers, and likely raised an eyebrow or two when she chose to pursue volleyball at Francis Marion University instead of softball.
“My first year was definitely a lot of hard work,” Sehnke said. “I knew switching over from softball to volleyball was going to be very hard. I didn’t play very much, but that’s understandable because I have a lot to learn as a player.
“…It kind of felt like high school and jumping into a new sport, but at the college level it was a lot more intense.”
Though she said she wasn’t overwhelmed, Sehnke added that adapting to the pace of play was probably the biggest adjustment she had to make.
“It was definitively different because the pace was a lot faster,” she said. “The more I actually got in and played, the more I learned. The whole year was a learning experience. I learned from every mistake that I made.”
Sehnke appeared in 19 matches and started once during the Patriots’ 2019 campaign that saw them go 18-14 — a five-win improvement over the year before. FMU fell in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament in its final match of the season.
“We won a lot of games and had a really good season,” Sehnke said. “I felt like we could have gone even further, but everything happens for a reason.”
The spring season was going to be a big one for the FMU freshman in terms of improving her game. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the shutdown of sporting events — and practices — across the board, but Sehnke and the Patriots were able to get a good deal of work in since coming back from winter break in January.
“Our spring season has been really strong,” she said. “We worked a lot on staying low and just being faster players and learning how to play even when we’re tired. I think that was hard for all of us at the beginning, but when the coronavirus and everything hit, that was actually when everything was clicking for everybody and we were all hitting the peak of everything.
“That probably put us a step back in a sense, but we’re all at home working and making the best of the situation.”
Sehnke, an outside hitter, also used the spring to work on her attacking skills as she aims to take a step forward in 2020.
“We worked a lot on attacking in spring and it was really starting to click by the end, so I’m looking to definitely be out on the court and hit a lot harder and be a lot smarter with placement and passing as well.
“I think I’ll be a lot better all-around player come fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.