Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER ON FRIDAY... THE COUPLING OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY, WILL LEAD TO AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP TO 25 TO 30 PERCENT FRIDAY AFTERNOON, ACCOMPANIED BY NW WINDS OF 12 TO 18 MPH, AND OCCASIONALLY HIGHER GUSTS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED FRIDAY, CHECK WITH THE FOREST SERVICE IN YOUR AREA TO DETERMINE IF A BURNING BAN IS IN EFFECT.