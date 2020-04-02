FLORENCE, S.C. — Gary Edwards has watched more film in the last two weeks than he likely has in his entire life, he said.
“I think that’s what the life of a college basketball coach is now,” the Francis Marion University men’s coach said. “Just hunker down in front of a computer screen and watch film. Watching, texting, tweeting — that’s our life now.”
It’s a strange new world for Edwards and his coaching brethren in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as they attempt to find a new way of engaging in what has always been the lifeblood of any program — recruiting.
“I’ve been talking to as many recruits as I can,” Edwards said. “I’ve always been one that I don’t trust film — I like to see players in person and talk to them and get to know them in person. But I’m not able to do that now.”
Every recruit sends a highlight tape, but coaches prefer to see “the good, the bad and the ugly,” Edwards said. Because of that, he’s been trying to get as much game film on recruits as he can.
“I want to see if he plays defense,” Edwards said. “I want to see if he plays hard; to see how he reacts when a coach takes him out of a game. I want to see his body language and all those intangibles that I think differentiate between a winner and a loser.
“It’s very hard to find on film.”
The long-distance landscape of the recruiting world isn't going to change anytime soon either. The NCAA recently mandated a dead period that now extends until May 31, which means all recruiting is essentially being done by phone or electronically in some shape or form.
“I’ve been learning how to do Facetime and all that, which is kind of a new world for me,” Edwards said. “I think that what’s ultimately happening is coaches are going to have to go on faith a little more with the film, and the players are going to have to have some faith as well.
“There may be quite a few players that sign with schools without having ever set foot on the campus.”
Normally at this point in the year, Edwards and his staff would be watching AAU tournaments or afternoon workouts that had been scheduled. Those usually provided a chance to talk not only with the players, but their parents and families as well.
“I think it’s just a lot tougher getting to know each other,” Edwards said. “It’s imperative that the recruit get to know the coaching staff and the school as well as possible and vice versa. This just makes it that more challenging.”
The Patriots have also tried to send as much video as they can to possible recruits as well to take the campus to them as much as possible.
“We’ve never gone to this extent to try to bring the campus to the recruits,” Edwards said. “It’s a shame because Francis Marion’s campus is absolutely beautiful right now. This is my favorite time of year to be on our campus with the azaleas and the dogwoods blooming. We’ve tried to walk around and video as much as we can to give prospective students a sense of that.”
With the extended dead period, Edwards said, he’s not entirely sure how recruits or coaches are going to handle potentially committing to each other essentially sight unseen.
“It’s going to be a gamble,” he said. “It’s going to be a gamble to wait, because who knows if this thing is going to be lifted May 31? Who knows how long it’s going to be. A lot of schools are going the transfer route, so a lot of the high school guys and some of the junior college guys probably don’t want to be left in the dust by waiting too long.
“It’s an interesting dynamic these next six weeks to see what people are comfortable with.”
The prospect of bringing a recruit in given those circumstances does scare him, Edwards admitted, but relying on what the game film shows and getting to know the players as well as possible are going to be paramount.
“This is a big recruiting class for us,” Edwards said. “We have to bring in quite a few players and we need to get it right. It puts a little pressure on us, but I have faith that it’s going to work out and we’re going to get the young men that we need to turn this program around from this past year.”
