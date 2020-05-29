FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced that 5-foot-5 guard MiLeia Owens of Charlotte, N.C., will join the Patriot program this fall.
Owens is a product of Providence Day School. She missed her entire senior season with a knee injury. As a junior, she averaged 5.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. She earned second-team All-Conference accolades as a sophomore.
Despite missing the 2019-20 season, she was selected for the 2020 N.C. Private School All-Star Game.
“Prior to her injury, we had already identified MiLeia as a high-IQ, high-motor point guard from one of the best programs in the Charlotte area (the Chargers have won 13 of the last 16 NCISAA state titles),” Porter said. “We spent the year tracking her progress and paying attention to how she handled the adversity that she was faced with. We have been so impressed with her positivity and her character and we believe that she has plenty of good basketball ahead of her once she has gotten her rhythm and conditioning back. We are excited to welcome her to our basketball family at FMU.”
This past season’s Patriot squad went 14-13 and finished fifth during the Peach Belt regular season. FMU loses just one senior off that squad.
