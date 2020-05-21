FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University first-year women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of two in-state products – forward/midfielder Ambrea Hills of Ladson and midfielder/defender Kandace Letton of West Columbia – and the addition of junior college transfer Domenica Peña of Quito, Ecuador.
Hills (5-foot-7) is a product of Fort Dorchester High School where she was a three-year starter. Prior to the 2020 season being canceled, she scored one goal in three matches for the Patriots. As a junior in 2019, she scored 16 goals and registered seven assists while garnering All-Region accolades. She also earned All-Tournament Team recognition at the most recent Viking Cup.
"Ambrea was the first to sign for my first incoming 2020 class," Parker said. "I have had the privilege of coaching her in the past, back when I coached club soccer in Charleston. She is a great player and comes from a great, loving family that we are excited to have join our program."
Letton (5-6) is a graduate of Northside Christian Academy. She previously played for the Providence Athletic Club (PAC), an organization that provides competitive high school level sports opportunities for home educated athletes in the Columbia area. She also played for the GPS Lexington SA club. An A/B honor roll student during her prep years, she was named to the 2019 NACA All-Tournament team.
"I first met/coached Kandace in club ball when I was down in Charleston," Parker said. "The thing I noticed about her right off the bat is her hard work and determination. She's a player that will do anything you ask of her and lives selflessly. I am excited about the athleticism she will bring to the field."
Peña, a 5-foot-3 forward, comes to FMU from Barton Community College in Kansas. In her two seasons with the Cougars, she tallied 10 goals and nine assists and scored a pair of match-winning goals. She was a first-team All-Conference selection this past fall.
"I am excited about the addition of Domenica and the flair she will give us up top," Parker said. "She has had experience playing at the junior college level and I look forward to seeing what she can bring to our squad."
Earlier this spring, Parker announced the addition of three transfers: forward/midfielder Jada “JP” Pearson of Columbia; goalkeeper Makayla Willets of Mastic, N.Y., and midfielder Tarran Williams of Thirsk, England.
Francis Marion lost four seniors off last season's 8-8-1 squad.
