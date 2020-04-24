GREENVILLE, S.C. — When university leaders consider new membership in a college athletic conference, the words “compatibility” and “shared values” invariably surface to the top of their checklist.
Dr. Fred Carter, President of Francis Marion University, and Dr. Robin Cummings, Chancellor of UNC Pembroke, both saw a golden opportunity to join Conference Carolinas for those very reasons.
So did Dick Christy, the seventh year Director of Athletics at UNC Pembroke.
“While we’re public schools, we share the same values as the private school members of Conference Carolinas,” said Christy. “The conference’s Body, Mind and Soul mission really resonates with us. It fits right into our mantra of having ‘a championship experience.’ That’s a lot more than hoisting trophies at the end of the year. It’s the deep relationships formed with staff and coaches as we prepare them for life and becoming successful adults.”
As small public universities that feature a holistic approach to educating its students and boast NCAA Division II sports programs with national reputations, the Francis Marion Patriots and UNC Pembroke Braves seem ideally suited for the now 13-member conference. Both former Peach Belt Conference members, the schools will begin competing in Conference Carolinas during the 2021-22 academic year.
Francis Marion, named after Revolutionary War hero General Francis Marion, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Based in Florence, the school features a diverse student body with many of its 4,000 undergraduates being the first in their family to attend college.
UNC Pembroke, which was founded in 1887 by the Native American Lumbee Tribe to educate their teachers, has grown to 7,700 students (6,353 undergraduates) on the Pembroke, N.C., campus.
Each school boasts small class sizes and a low student-faculty ratio, similar to the other Conference Carolinas members. The two colleges, located only 55 miles apart on opposite sides of the N.C.-S.C. border, have one other aspect in common: they share an intense and long-standing athletic rivalry.
“We’re only a 45- to 50-minute drive to their campus, so many of our fans travel to the road games and have a more intimate knowledge of the rivalry,” said Francis Marion Athletic Director Murray Hartzler. “I think our student-athletes take a little more interest and pride because we’re located so close to each other. It’s an intense but cordial rivalry. In my 20 years as the AD, I can only recall once or twice that there was a show of bad sportsmanship between the two schools.”
The rivalry was born during Francis Marion’s very first year of operation, when the men’s tennis teams squared off in the spring of 1970. Then the following December, the Braves’ men’s basketball team bested visiting Francis Marion, 93-67, in the first of a now 83-game series history.
The addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke will make the conference’s schedule-maker very happy in that it will give the league five member institutions in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina, creating a greater geographic balance in the conference for travel purposes. Besides more efficient travel, the closer proximity will encourage more of their fanbase to venture to road games.
Other ways the two new members exemplify the conference’s “Body, Mind and Soul” ethos is through their community-minded cultures. For example, UNC Pembroke’s annual “Bumble Bee Game.”
“We have a department-wide program called ‘Braves Buddies’ where, throughout the academic year, each of our teams take turns making trips to Pembroke Elementary school to work with first graders on reading and other topics,” said UNC Pembroke’s Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Strategic Initiatives Todd Anderson. “I think it really inspires the kids while at the same time rewarding our teams.”
FMU’s baseball program features a similar program called “Dad’s in the Dugout.” The team’s seniors meet with dads and children—boys and girls—at two local elementary schools, spending time talking about the importance of academics and striving for excellence to a group of 100 to 150. After discussions, the players ran the kids through baseball drills and then shared hot dogs and hamburgers with the families.
Francis Marion athletics is equally involved in its local community. Hartzler has connected many of his Patriots’ sports programs with the Boys and Girls Clubs. Men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has been a long-time Big Brother.
The Patriots’ softball and baseball teams have hosted Wounded Warriors. In addition, the softball team operates with an outreach program called “Cooks for Christ,” where once a month they identify someone in the community who needs help with medical bills. They raise money for that recipient through a benefit dinner.
Yet, where Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke may make the biggest impact is, appropriately, on the athletic fields and courts.
Baseball is a perfect example.
“We’re excited to be joining a conference that has a rich history of really good baseball,” said Art Inabinet, a fixture himself with 21 years as Francis Marion’s baseball coach. “We have played a lot of those schools in non-conference and we have many great relationships with their coaches. We look forward to the challenge and opportunity to play in such a strong conference.”
Associate Athletic Director for Communications Services Michael G. Hawkins, who enrolled as a student at Francis Marion in 1981 before becoming the school’s sports PR man, has been associated with the college for nearly 40 years. In fact, his father, Dr. Harlan Hawkins, was a geography teacher at FMU even before then and used to take little Michael to Patriots’ sporting events. He offers a very unique perspective of the athletic department.
“Essentially, I’ve been here since the start of the program. I think what’s special is that I’ve seen virtually every name in our record books actually play,” he marveled. “In fact, I’ve probably met 85 percent of all the student-athletes.”
Hawkins tells a favorite story of a first-generation college graduate that epitomized the Francis Marion ideal.
“We had a men’s basketball player named Detrek Browning who was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He set the conference (Peach Belt) career scoring record in leading us to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. He was named a third team All-American. But what I remember most was what he said on Senior Night: ‘I want to start a train that others in my family follow in getting a college education.’”
Hawkins points to a 2012 field dedication as his fondest memory at the school.
“Besides being here for all five of our national championships (two women’s basketball, two women’s tennis and one men’s golf), the most memorable moment for me was when we opened our new athletic complex that featured baseball, softball and soccer fields in 2012.
“The baseball team hosted the University of South Carolina, the defending back-to-back Division I Champions. We sold out an 1,800-seat stadium and could have sold three times that many tickets. The capper was that we beat them (5-4)! I can remember SEC media outlets writing things like ‘Francis Who?’ It was pretty cool.”
Hartzler, like Hawkins, is another Francis Marion “lifer.” He first joined the school as the men’s soccer coach in 1994 and became the winningest coach in Patriots’ history with 133 victories. Then one year later, he started the school’s women’s soccer program, posting a 109-35-4 record and earning two NCAA Division II national tournament berths.
In 2000, Hartzler was named Francis Marion’s Director of Athletics. He is delighted to see the Patriots join Conference Carolinas. To him, it just makes sense.
“One of the obvious reasons is we’re in the footprint,” he said. “It will be much better for travel, both for our teams and our fans. We also share the same holistic approach as the other schools in Conference Carolinas. We offer our student-athlete programs for life skills, nutrition, psychology and mentorship. All of our coaches participate in a mental health certification process.”
And like every Conference Carolinas school, Francis Marion features a small, caring academic and athletic community.
“Our students have a tremendous access to professors,” Hartzler stressed. “They’ll even see professors in the stands during games. There’s a total integration of academics and athletics for our student-athletes. All students have access to tutors, counseling and testing centers. The real quality of our program is the quality of our kids, both athletically and academically. We’re proud of the fact that our student-athletes achieve a higher GPA than the general student body.”
While Conference Carolinas will continue to be defined by the words “Body, Mind and Soul”—words that also describe its newest members Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke—the elite NCAA Division II circuit might consider adopting an additional moniker in 2021:
Bigger and Better.
