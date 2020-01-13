FLORENCE, S.C. — A record total of 131 student-athletes at Francis Marion University, who earned 3.0 or higher grade point averages during the 2019 fall semester, have been named to the university’s Swamp Fox Honor Roll.
Each academic year, approximately 225 students compete in intercollegiate athletics at Francis Marion. Again this semester, every sport (14 squads) and the cheerleading squad was represented on the honor roll.
Eighteen student-athletes, representing eight different sports, posted perfect 4.0 GPAs for the semester: Austin Moody (baseball), Emma Driggers (women’s cross country), Sarah Driggers (women’s cross country), Angela Kasitz (women’s cross country), John Burghardt (golf), David Galic (men’s soccer), Alexis Watts (volleyball), Madeline Winning (volleyball), Mallory Baxley (cheerleading).
Also, Sierra Cartano (women’s soccer), Jessica Garnett (women’s soccer), Micahla Kitchen (women’s soccer), Sarah Moll (women’s soccer), Zenia Nava (women’s soccer), Rachel Davis (softball), Sarah Harkins (softball), Addie May (softball), Ashtyn Patterson (softball).
This marks the 28th year FMU has honored its students-athletes by announcing the honor roll.
