FLORENCE, S.C. – Both the Francis Marion University baseball and softball teams will be in action this weekend.
The 2-2 Patriot baseball team will host Limestone College (0-4) for single games on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. before traveling to Gaffney to face the Saints on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The unbeaten Patriot softball team (4-0) will play a non-conference twinbill at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 1 p.m. before coming home to entertain Newberry College for a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults, $5 for students and FMU students are admitted free. All home games will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Baseball coach Art Inabinet will send to the mound as his probable starters this weekend, senior left-hander Josh Bobrowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) on Friday, senior righty Patrick Orlando (1-0, 3.60) on Saturday and junior southpaw Weston Rogers (0-1, 2.25) on Sunday. Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez leads FMU at the plate with a .364 average, a homer and four runs batted in.
Junior right-hander Katelyn Ellard heads the softball pitching staff with a 2-0 mark and a 1.70 earned run average. Junior third baseman Ashtyn Patterson leads the FMU regulars with a .500 average and three RBI, while sophomore Janecia Hemingway has contributed off the bench with a .714 average and five RBI.
The FMU men’s and women’s basketball teams will be on the road this weekend at Young Harris College on Saturday with the women’s game tipping off at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3:30 p.m.
