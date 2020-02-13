FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team will host the Patriot Invitational Tournament this weekend with a total of nine games over the three days.
Friday’s schedule will have Francis Marion playing a pair of games against Chowan University (3-1) at 3 p.m. and Mercy College (0-0) at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s slate includes Chowan vs. Mercy at 11 a.m., Chowan vs. Francis Marion at 1 p.m., Mars Hill University (0-2) vs. Mercy at 3 p.m. and Mars Hill vs. FMU at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule will see Mercy face Chowan at 10 a.m., Mars Hill will play Chowan at noon and Francis Marion will battle Mars Hill at 2 p.m.
All games will be played at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Daily admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with identification. The Francis Marion games will be streamed online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher and third baseman Janecia Hemingway leads Francis Marion in hitting with a .667 average, while registering one home run and driving in eight runs. Freshman right fielder Carson Shannon is batting a .478 with a team-best totals of six doubles and 11 RBI, and freshman left fielder Jordan Carlson is hitting .379.
As a team, FMU is hitting .349 and averaging 8.75 runs per game.
The Patriot pitching staff consists of junior right-hander Katelyn Ellard (3-1 record, 1 save, 2.40 earned run average), freshman righty Rachel Davis (2-0, 3.15), Hemingway (2-0, 3.78) and senior right-hander Amie Hutchison (0-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.