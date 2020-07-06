FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the additions of INF Chase Booker of Zephyrhills, Florida; INF/OF Sarah Hilton of Thomasville, N.C., and OF Hannah Schmidt of Olathe, Kansas.
All three have spent the past two years at junior colleges.
Booker spent last year at Pasco-Hernando State College, where she batted .313 with four doubles, three runs batted in and eight runs scored during the abbreviated 2020 season. She also posted a .421 on-base percentage.
She previously attended St. Johns River State College.
Booker is a graduate of Zephyrhills High School where she batted .340 with 14 runs scored, 10 RBI and a .450 on base percentage her senior year.
“Chase is familiar with Francis Marion as she came on a visit a few years ago prior to graduating from high school,” Vallee said. “Feeling it was not the right time for her to fully leave her home state and start a new softball life, she decided to stay closer to home. She recently reached back out and told us she felt she was ready to take on a new adventure. We are happy to finally be able to welcome her to the FMU family. She is a middle infielder with some gap-to-gap power. She brings with her a passion for the game that shows in her place of summer work as well. She works at a softball facility that is pretty far from her house, but she does it because she loves it. We are so happy to have her love of the game be a part of our program in the fall.”
Hilton played each of the past two seasons at Louisburg College in North Carolina. In 2020, she hit .432 with eight extra-base hits, 22 RBI and a .527 on-base percentage.
That followed a 2019 campaign that saw her earn second-team All-America recognition while leading the Hurricanes to a 38-11 record and an appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. She batted .485 for the year with 59 runs scored, 21 doubles, eight homers, 53 RBI, an .846 slugging percentage, a .563 on-base percentage and 28 stolen bases in 30 attempts.
Hilton is a product of Ledford High School, where she played under the direction of coach Charlie Brown. As a senior, she batted .467 with 29 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven homers, and 41 RBIs. She was named her conference Player of the Year and picked up All-District and All-State (NCSCA) accolades.
“We are very happy to say Sarah will be a Patriot this fall," Vallee said. "She brings with her some awesome offensive stats, that garnered her post-season awards. She made the most of a shortened 2020 season with her work at the plate. She has power and consistency at the plate, and will only add to our line-up in 2021. She is the closest of our transfers, coming from North Carolina, and will re-join a former teammate (Bailey Perdue). We hope this will help her transition to be a little smoother. Sarah holds her grades as a high priority, yet another reason why we are happy she will be part of our program. With hometown being a little closer, her parents will get to see her play for a few more years and we are happy to welcome them to our family as well.”
Schmidt is a transfer from Highland Community College, where she played two seasons. This past spring, the national Top-10 ranked Scotties got in only seven contests before the season was ended. As a freshman, Schmidt hit .361 with six doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts. She received first-team All-KJCAA and All-Region honors and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2019 NJCAA Division II national tournament where the 35-12 Scotties finished in the top six.
She is a graduate of Olathe North High School, where she played for coach Bree Ederer. Schmidt earned 6A All-State recognition as a senior.
“Hannah has two years of collegiate experience in the outfield," Vallee said. "We know she has the abilities in the outfield that we look for in our players – grit, determination and being coachable. She brings with her a great personality, the desire to grow, and the excitement of a new adventure. She knows the direction she wants to go with her future and that shows in her grades as well. We can’t wait to have her on campus and wearing the red, white and blue.”
Vallee previously announced six newcomers to the Patriot program for 2021: outfielders Katie Smith of Greenwood, Amaya Hush of Fort Mill, and Maddie Karr of Center Point, Iowa; catchers Celeste Simpson of Spartanburg and Lauren Smallwood of Waycross, Ga., and right-handed pitcher Taylor Florea of Blanchester, Ohio.
Francis Marion lost only one senior off the 2020 squad that posted a 24-3 mark before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
