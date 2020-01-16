FLORENCE, S.C. — There was something distinctive about Zaria Woods’ style of play that caught the eye of Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter.
“She had a really good high school career coming from Lancaster (High),” Porter said. “Super-smart, high I.Q. kid that plays extremely hard. Really kind of old school in her style.
“That attracted us to her.”
An injury hampered what was a still a strong freshman campaign for the 5-foot-10 center/forward, but this year has been a different story.
Now she’s catching the eyes of the entire Peach Belt Conference, and perhaps beyond.
Woods ranks fifth in the PBC at 15.3 points per game and second with 8.7 rebounds per contest. She’s also fifth with 13 blocks.
But it’s her field goal percentage that stands out. Woods has made 78 of 115 field goal attempts for a 67.8% average, which is tops in the Peach Belt and second in all of Division II basketball.
It’s also the sixth-best FG percentage in all of college basketball – regardless of division.
“I’m comfortable,” Woods said. “Last year was a major adjustment from high school. I had to learn the game because the game was faster. This year, I know what to expect.
“I’m more confident in myself.”
The Patriots are certainly more confident in her scoring ability as well. Woods has helped fill the offensive void following leading scorer Shaunice Fulmore’s graduation, and she’s been one of their top assist leaders with 23.
“Last year, Zaria was one of maybe two or three players on our roster that had more assists than turnovers,” Porter said. “So we challenged her coming back to add some scoring with it.
“She’s obviously done a tremendous job of doing both, and we rely on her for a lot of things.”
Most of those happen inside the paint, where Woods has been prolific in scoring and rebounding. She’s had at least 15 points in nine games and at least eight rebounds in seven contests. Her best night might have come against Lander when she had 18 points and pulled down 18 boards.
Even though that type of play can take its toll (Woods missed five games with a shoulder injury last year), she doesn’t plan on changing her style of play.
“I’m sore after games, and yeah I get beat up a lot,” Woods said. “But I’m used to it. (In) high school I was the same way. It is wear and tear, I guess, but I get treatment for it here and I just go to battle the next game.”
Still, Woods has been working on her mid-range jumper to try to make her even more of a scoring threat and hopefully limit some of the damage she takes.
“I think that she’s a kid like Shaunice who is going to add some things to her game every year,” Porter said. “This year, halfway through the season, she’s seeing a lot of double teams and so she’s going to find a way to combat that. She’s going to learn to play a little bit further away from the rim when she’s getting those double and triple teams.”
Much like returning to the floor after her injury, it’s about building confidence, Woods said.
“I have to be able to trust my shot and build my confidence to take it, because other teams aren’t always going to let me get to the rim,” she said. “They’re daring me to shoot it; so every practice I’m working on it and taking shots.
“It’s just going to take me building confidence in it and being ready to take it.”
