FLORENCE, S.C. — Art Inabinet had a few days to reflect on his 600th victory as Francis Marion University’s baseball coach, and one thing was obvious.
“It means I’ve been coaching a long time,” he said with a slight smile. “But it means I’ve also had a lot of good players. I’m thankful for my longevity in baseball — this is my 30th year as an assistant and a head coach.
“It’s very humbling, but at the same time, I still get the urge to compete and get out there and battle.”
This is the 20th season that the St. Matthews native has been the top coach and his 22nd overall at the university. He was an assistant for two seasons before succeeding longtime head coach Gerald Griffin in 2001.
Griffin, an FMU Hall of Famer, established the Patriots program in 1972 and coached for 28 seasons — finishing with a 655-433-1 record. He won 736 games overall as a coach.
Inabinet is within striking distance of both marks, having won 684 games overall himself. Nine of his FMU teams have won 30 games or more in a season, and the Patriots have averaged just over 31 wins a year during his tenure, failing to reach at least 26 victories only twice.
If that average holds true, Inabinet is likely to surpass Griffin sometime in the next three seasons if he remains at FMU — which he certainly intends to do, he said.
Much like when he took over in 2001, Inabinet is simply approaching things one season at a time.
“You always hope, but you never know what tomorrow holds,” he said. “But it’s been a great opportunity to coach baseball at a high level and I’ve very grateful to those above me that have given me this opportunity.”
Aside from his own competitive drive, Inabinet pointed to his support from the university as the main reason for his longevity.
“Part of it is working for good people,” he said. “I think (University President) Dr. (Fred) Carter and (Athletic Director) Murray (Hartzler) do an outstanding job, and they really give us the resources we need to compete and do the right things."
The Patriots have also benefited as Inabinet has guided the program to some of its most successful campaigns. FMU has won 40 or more games four times, including three seasons in a row from 2010 to 2012, and has advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament seven times.
The 2006 squad also set the school mark for wins with 41, a No. 6 national ranking and the program’s first trip to the NCAA Division II College World Series.
“The game that we beat Georgia College to go to the College World Series — that one will be tough to top,” Inabinet said. “…Hopefully we can we win a few more.
“I’m going to keep going until I can’t go anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.