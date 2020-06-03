FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second year in a row, Francis Marion University runner Emma Driggers has been selected to the prestigious Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team for District III.
Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-District Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom.
Driggers now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in late June. This was an honor Driggers earned in 2019.
A native of Mauldin, Driggers compiled a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a history and French double major, graduating summa cum laude with University Honors last month. She earlier spent the 2019 spring semester studying overseas as part of an FMU cooperative program.
On the cross country course last fall, she was the third Patriot finisher in four of five meets. She posted a season-best 5,000-meter time of 21:57 at the Sand Shark Invitational and placed 67th at the Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet. She was named to the PBC Women’s Cross Country Team of Academic Distinction for the third year in a row.
The 2020 track season consisted of only one meet before it was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Driggers placed 20th in the 1500-meters at the Braves Track Classic
She was a McNair Scholar, a CHE Palmetto Fellow, and a Patriot Mentor; and served as a student marshal for 2017-18. As part of the 2020 Academic Awards Day presentations, she received the Duane P. Myers Award, given to the top student in FMU's prestigious honors program; the Modern Language Award; and the History Award; and as part of the recent athletic awards, she received the Swamp Fox Academic Frankie Award for the second time. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this past year and garnered a Pride of the Patriot award in 2020.
She is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society, Phi Alpha Theta history honor society, and Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society.
Driggers has been named to the Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on seven occasions and to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll three times. She was a member of Baptist Collegiate Ministries and was a past Writing Center tutor at FMU.
She was named the cross country team MVP in 2016 after winning one race and posting four Top-20 showings as a freshman.
Driggers was a Wendy’s High School Heisman state finalist in 2015 at Mauldin High School.
