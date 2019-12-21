FLORENCE, S.C. — Playing Young Harris College is like getting a root canal, Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards said.
At times it was painful as the Patriots saw a 19-point advantage disappear with less than three minutes remaining.
And in the end, it was a whole lot of relief as FMU held on for a 117-111 victory at the Smith University Center to go to 2-0 in Peach Belt Conference play.
The Patriots’ overall record improves to 3-5 after posting back-to-back wins, and the team won’t see PBC play for a while. Francis Marion travels to Fayetteville State on Jan. 2.
Young Harris fell to 2-8 and 0-2.
“It’s no fun playing them,” Edwards said afterward. “You get a lot of opportunities and a lot of shots and all that kind of stuff, but you’ve just got to keep playing and you’ve got to keep scoring.”
That was seemingly no problem as the Patriots came through with their highest output of the season — led by five players in double figures including four who posted career highs.
Sophomore forward Winston Hill followed up his game-winning-shot night against North Georgia with a career afternoon against the Mountain Lions. He had 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Sophomore guard Alex Cox was next with a career-best 19 points, including five treys, followed by Douglas Dwight with 17. That was also a career high, and marked the third time in his FMU tenure that he’s posted double digits against Young Harris.
“We played with a lot of heart tonight and all of our guys were ready to go and ready to make plays tonight and it showed,” Dwight said. “For me, it just about knocking down shots, being confident and not worrying about mistakes.
“Just playing team ball.”
The Patriots shot 50% from the floor (35 for 70) and 40% from three-point range (14 for 35). But it was the free throw line where FMU really make its mark, going 33 for 43 including 18 for 23 in the second half.
“We needed every one of them,” Edwards said. “You’ve got to score a lot of points against this club. “They’re hard to play against. We made enough plays and we made enough shots.
“We needed everybody. Everybody had to made contributions and they did tonight.”
For the first time all season, Edwards had his entire roster at his disposal for the most part and FMU got contributions from up and down the lineup. The bench scored 45 points and the Patriots got keys threes from Trey Jones, who also posted a career high with 12 points, and Keith Matthews among others. Kendall Wall also had 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
That helped to offset the loss of starter Kainan Pouncy, who went down with a knee injury five minutes into the game and did not return. He will be reevaluated following the break, Edwards said.
“The bench has been huge the last few games,” he added. “It’s nice. We’re really coming together as a team. We’re playing hard as a team, and that’s neat.”
