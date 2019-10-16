MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Sophomore forward Javier Bello headed in a cross from sophomore Jafet Santiago just 44 seconds into overtime as 20th-ranked Francis Marion University claimed a soggy 2-1 road victory over Chowan University on Wednesday in non-conference men’s soccer action.
The 7-2-1 Patriots will return to Peach Belt Conference play this weekend with a road match at the University of North Georgia on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. FMU will return home to hold Senior Night on Oct. 21 when the Patriots entertain Shaw University at 6 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Santiago gained control of the ball on the right side of the penalty area near the end line and crossed the ball back toward the mouth of the goal where the Bello headed it in at the near post for his third goal of the year.
FMU junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco finished with two saves, while Chowan’s Ross Miller made three stops. Chowan outshot Francis Marion 11-9, thanks to an 8-2 edge during the second half. The Patriots led in corner kicks 6-5.
Junior center back Javier Morcillo gave FMU a 1-0 lead at the 43:18 mark with an unassisted score. He started the sequence by stopping a Hawks’ transition, then regained control of the ball and dribbled 30 yards down field into the penalty area, cut back to his left, and with his left foot slotted a 17-yard shot past Miller and just inside the far post.
Chowan threatened in the little time left before halftime, but Rocco came up with a save on a header shot with 1:04 remaining.
The Hawks’ Mitchell Levi Lewis knotted the score at 1-1 with only 1:33 left in regulation when he scored on a free kick near the top of the box.
Early in the match (9th minute), FMU senior Travis Cooke sent a cross into the 6-yard box, but Ross smothered it before a Patriot could run onto the ball. The Patriots missed out on another scoring opportunity in the 21st minute when Miller and a Chowan defender ran into each other while pursuing a service into the penalty area. The ball went loose and Cooke readied himself to score, but the official stopped play to attend to the injured players.
In the 24th minute, the Patriots registered four shots and a corner kick in a 40-second span. One of the attempts, by sophomore Magnus Hoejland, bounced off the crossbar.
Newberry slips by Coker men's soccer 2-1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University men's soccer team came up short to the Newberry College Wolves on Wednesday by a score of 2-1.
It was a competitive first half of play as both teams were able to create scoring opportunities. The Cobras had seven total shot attempts compared to six for the Wolves. In the 32nd minute, Ethan Flynn set up Liam Marolany for the goal to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
However, momentum switched early in the second half as Newberry's Eric Brody was given his second yellow card, resulting in a red card and forcing the Wolves to play a man down for the remainder of the match.
Despite playing a man down, the Wolves kept their composure and continued to control the match. In the 61st minute, Troy Paul took possession around midfield, caught goalkeeper Guilermo Falo Ejea off his line, and fired a shot over Falo Ejea's head and into the back of the net to give the Wolves a 2-0 advantage.
The Cobras came firing back in the 72nd minute when Riccardo Ricci's shot was deflected, resulting in a handball and a penalty kick for Coker. Christian Provenzano took the penalty and notched his 10th goal of the season, firing a shot to the right corner of the net past goalkeeper Leroy Zeller. Newberry's back line held strong for the remainder of the match, as the Wolves went on to win by a score of 2-1.
Christian Provenzano was named the McDonald's Player of the Game for his penalty kick in the second half.
The Cobras will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Charlotte, N.C., to take on the Queens University Royals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Newberry blanks Cobra women's soccer 3-0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University women's soccer team fell in South Atlantic Conference action to visiting Newberry by a score of 3-0.
The Cobras had a solid first 45 minutes of play by holding the Wolves scoreless, and maintaining possession of the ball for the majority of the half. The Cobra defense did a great job of containing the Newberry attack by limiting them to two shots on goal. Coker was able to turn their defense into offense with three good scoring opportunities.
Early in the second half at the 54-minute, mark Farrah Brown was awarded a free kick just outside the box that barely missed the back of the net. Just two minutes later at the Newberry's Daphne Heyaime created a scoring opportunity for herself giving the Wolves the 1-0 advantage. The Wolves would then go on to score twice more in the final 30 minutes of play.
Coker will be back in action on Saturday when it travel to Charlotte, N.C., for a conference matchup with Queens (N.C.). Kickoff time is slated for 5 p.m.
