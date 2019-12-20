FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will play their final games before the holidays when the Patriots host Young Harris College on Saturday at the Smith University Center.
The women’s game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3:30 p.m.
General admission for the twinbill is $8 for adults and $5 for students, but fans bringing a new medium or large teddy bear to the game will gain free admittance for four (4) people. The bears will be donated to the Windy Hill Fire Department for their use with fire victims.
The games will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion (4-3, 0-1) leads the all-time women’s series with the Mountain Lions 6-3. Sophomore center Zaria Woods continues to pace the Patriots with 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also leads the nation in field goal percentage at 74.0 percent, and has connected on 24 of her last 29 shots over the past three games.
Sophomore guard Sarah Woghiren leads Young Harris (5-3, 0-1) at 13.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg.
The men’s series between the two programs is even at 5-5 after the Patriots won two of three meetings last season. Francis Marion (2-5, 1-0) is led by sophomore center Winston Hill (19.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg) and senior point guard Jaquez Smith (16.0 ppg, 2.7 apg).
The Mountain Lion men (2-7, 0-1) feature five players scoring in double figures, led by senior guard Brian Harper (14.4 ppg) who also leads the Peach Belt Conference and is ranked fifth nationally handing out 7.8 assists per game.
Entering the New Year, the Patriot men will face Fayetteville State University on the road in a non-conference game on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. Both FMU squads will play a pair of conference road games (at Columbus State University on Jan. 4 and at USC Aiken on Jan. 8) before returning home to entertain Lander University on Jan. 11.
