FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University always felt like home to Joshua Collins, and now it will be for the next few years at least.
The South Florence standout pitcher fulfilled a life-long dream Wednesday by signing to play baseball with the hometown Patriots.
“It’s a great feeling,” Collins said. “All of your life, you want to play baseball in college and the opportunity is finally here.”
Collins had a 1.90 ERA in 59 innings this past season for the Bruins with 61 strikeouts. Now he’ll join fellow SFHS alumni Will Hardee and Austin Moore on his new team.
“Just the atmosphere and going to games every year,” Collins said of what drew him to FMU. “And obviously with Austin and Will there, playing with them again is going to be pretty cool.”
West Florence’s Mixon signs with FMU cross country
FLORENCE, S.C. – If you had told him about this day four years ago, Pearson Mixon probably wouldn’t have believed you, he said.
“It’s kind of surreal,” the West Florence standout said Wednesday after signing to run cross country at Francis Marion University. “I’m so thankful to be given this opportunity. Coach (Mark) Bluman has put so much trust in me and my abilities, and when I get up there I just really want to show him that he did the right thing putting his trust in me.”
Mixon qualified for the state meet this past season with the Knights while also winning the Region 6-5A meet and the Pee Dee Classic races among others.
“About halfway through the cross country season, I thought that maybe I was good enough (to run collegiately),” he said. “I just kept working on it in and out every single day to sharpen my abilities so that this could be a possibility.”
West Florence’s Poston to play softball at USC Salkehatchie
FLORENCE, S.C. – For a long time, Maddie Poston thought USC Sumter would be her college destination, but then USC Salkehatchie changed her mind.
“It’s in a really small town, and I went there not really thinking that was going to be the place,” the West Florence pitcher said. “But something changed me. I love the small atmosphere and coach (Kenneth) Bellamy is a great coach and I’m so excited.”
Poston recorded eight wins with 32 strikeouts and a 4.05 ERA for the Knights last season and will be in circle for the Indians come next year.
“I wanted to go for pitching,” Poston said. “I’ve very excited about it. It was a hard decision and a lot of hard work, but it’s all been worth it.”
Hannah-Pamplico’s Boyle picks FDTC for softball
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Maddy Boyle always had Florence-Darlington Technical College circled as her destination spot.
“They’ve been looking at me a while because of my sister, who played there,” Boyle said Wednesday after signing with the Stingers. “So it’s really exciting. I wanted to continue my softball career, I just didn’t know where.”
Boyle batted .304 with 12 RBI and a home run for the Raiders last season and looks to continue to produce for the Stingers.
“I’ve always liked FDTC and it’s just really exciting to sign there,” Boyle said. “I like how close it is to home as well, so I can come back and support my teammates here.”
Hannah-Pamplico’s Smith signs with FDTC softball
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Wednesday was a very special moment for Hannah-Pamplico’s Mary Smith in more ways than the one.
Smith signed to play softball with Florence-Darlington Technical College, and in doing so, became the first one in her family to go to college for athletics, she said.
“I was just really, really excited about it, and so were my parents, which made it more exciting,” Smith said. “My brother went to FDTC too.”
Smith batted .333 with seven RBI and a triple for the Raiders last season while also swiping three bases.
“I really liked the softball program there, and the fact that (FDTC) is close to home kind of really drew me there,” she said.
