FLORENCE — Francis Marion earns a No. 7 seed and will play No.10 seed Limestone at 2 p.m. at Palm Beach Atlantic Rinker Athletic Campus on Friday in the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Tournament Super Region 2.
The last time the Patriots were in the NCAA Division II tournament was in 2008.
The winner of the FMU/Limestone match will take on No.2 seed Palm Beach Atlantic at 2 p.m. Sunday.
