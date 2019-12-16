FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will return from their breaks for fall exams by playing three contests apiece this week.
Both squads will play road games Tuesday at noon with the Patriot men facing the University of Mount Olive and the women playing Belmont Abbey College.
The FMU men own a 1-4 mark and are led by 6-foot-7 sophomore center Winston Hill, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. UMO has a 6-5 record.
The Patriot women are 4-1 and receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll. Sophomore post player Zaria Woods leads the Patriots with 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. She's connecting on 68.8 percent of her field goal attempts.
After dropping its season opener, Belmont Abbey has won eight straight games, is ranked third in the most recent region poll, and is receiving votes in the latest WBCA Top 25 poll.
Following Tuesday’s afternoon tilts, both Francis Marion squads will open Peach Belt Conference play on Thursday evening with a home doubleheader against the University of North Georgia. The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
General admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. However, fans who bring a medium or large teddy bear to Thursday’s game will gain free admittance for a group of four to the twinbill. The teddy bear donations will go to Windy Hill Fire Department.
FMU will play its final game before the holidays Saturday when the Patriots entertain Young Harris College at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
