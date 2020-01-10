FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams return home for the first time in 2020 as they play host to Lander University in a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader Saturday at the Smith University Center.
A 4-for-$4 promotion will be run during both games where a group of four (4) fans will gain entrance to the contests for just $4. The games will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The women’s game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3:30 p.m.
The 5-5 Patriot women are led by sophomore center Zaria Woods who is averaging 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while junior forward Kiana Adderton averages 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Lander (9-3, 4-0) stands a half-game out of the conference lead and is led by freshman guard Zamiya Passmore who is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Seniors Jessica Harris (15.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Tabitha Dailey (14.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg) are other double-digit scorers for the Bearcats.
The FMU women lead the all-time series 55-38.
The Patriot men are tied for fifth in the PBC standings. FMU has five players scoring in double figures led by sophomore center Winston Hill at 19.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Other leaders for the Patriots include senior point guard Jaquez Smith (12.9 ppg, 3.2 apg) and junior forwards Keith Matthews (11.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Kendall Wall (10.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
The third-place Bearcats (9-3, 3-1) are paced by junior forward Deon Berrien (13.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and senior swingman Elijah Alston (13.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg). Senior guard Tyler Brevard (12.1 ppg) and junior forward DeJuan Moorer (11.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg) round out the Lander double-digit scorers.
Francis Marion has played Lander more times (101) than any other opponent in the 50-year history of the Patriot men’s program.
Coker wrestling tops Mt. Olive
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - The Coker University wrestling team downed the University of Mount Olive in its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opener by a score of 38-9 on Friday.
Corey Christie began the night at 165 pounds with a win by fall in 1:49 over Easton Griffin before Bret Shurina made his season debut with an 18-7 major decision over Nick Richardson at 174 pounds. Corey Perkins-Willett continued the Coker run with a win by fall in 1:48 over Gabriel Guess at 184 pounds before Mount Olive would get on the board with a victory by fall at 197 pounds.
No. 6/11/11 Ramon Correa earned a 3-2 decision victory over Ogden Atwood with a late takedown at 285 pounds before John Watts earned a forfeit at 125 pounds. Chris Poland would go on to beat Dylan Wilman by decision 10-3 at 133 pounds before Zachary Van Alst won by fall at 141 pounds in 1:46 over Franko Cuccurello. Matthew Kieta would post the final victory of the night for the Cobras at 149 pounds with a 13-1 major decision over Jojo Richardson.
The Cobras (4-0, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) travel to No. 10 Newberry on Tuesday.
