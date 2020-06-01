FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Chas DeBruhl of Kershaw to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and take the field for the Patriots in 2021.
DeBruhl (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is a product of Andrew Jackson High School. Prior to the 2020 season being canceled, he was 2-0 with an 0.78 earned run average and 11 strikeouts in only nine innings of work. He was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Comporium Preseason Invitational.
He was an All-Region selection in 2019 while helping lead the Volunteers to the Region 4-AA title and a spot in the Upper State championship series. He registered a 5-3 mark with a 0.67 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings. Following the season, DeBruhl was presented the Volunteers’ True Grit Pitching Award.
He participated in the 12th-annual Palmetto Games last summer, featuring the state’s top high school baseball players. He was also listed as the state’s seventh best pitcher for the class of 2020. He played American Legion baseball for Lancaster Post 31.
DeBruhl was also an All-Region quarterback on the gridiron. Off the field, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and the Beta Club, as well as being a Junior Scholar and a Palmetto Fellow and ranking among the top students in his class.
“Chas is a good athlete that throws in the low 80's and has a bright future,” Inabinet said. “I really like his arm and he should challenge for a starting spot in the rotation right away.”
Earlier, Inabinet had announced the signing of five high school products and four junior college transfers.
Francis Marion finished its abbreviated 2020 season with a 12-9 mark and was 6-5 in the Peach Belt Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.