FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of four junior college transfers in right-handed pitcher Dylan Doolittle of North Myrtle Beach, right-handed pitcher Noah Jones of Greenville, N.C., corner infielder and outfielder Mickey Skole of Roswell, Ga., and left-handed pitcher Chandler Sox of Lexington.
The quartet will enroll at FMU this fall and take the field for the Patriots in 2021 with two years of eligibility.
Doolittle (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) comes to FMU from Brunswick Community College in North Carolina. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, he made two mound appearances, posting a win and a save, a 3.00 earned run average, and averaged 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings as the Dolphins opened 11-3. He also batted .273 with two extra-base hits and a run batted in. As a freshman, he compiled a 1-2 pitching mark with four saves in 12 appearances. He posted a 2.93 ERA with 16 strikeouts in only 15.1 innings of work and helped BCC to a 40-11 record.
“Dylan will work out of the bullpen as a reliever for us,” Inabinet said. “He has a side-arm delivery, throws in the low 80’s, and knows how to pitch.”
Jones (6-0, 175) spent the last two seasons at Pitt Community College in Greenville, N.C. This past year he appeared in seven games with three starts, posted an 0-1 record with a 5.14 ERA, and fanned 10 batters in 14 innings. As a freshman, he was 1-0 with nine saves in 15 appearances, while registering a 1.71 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. Prior to transferring to Pitt, he also attended East Carolina University.
“Noah is a closer-type guy," Inabinet said. "He throws in the mid 80’s and features a fastball, change-up, and slider. He had a great freshman season, and will add plenty of bullpen experience to our staff.”
Skole (6-1, 195) transfers to Francis Marion from Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Fla. In the shortened 2020 campaign, he batted .263 with 10 doubles, a homer, and 21 RBI in only 27 games. He also posted a .413 on-base percentage. As a freshman, he picked up NJCAA All-Star honors after hitting .314 with 10 doubles, two homers and 18 RBI, while registering a .476 on-base percentage.
“Mickey hit in the middle of the line-up at his junior college and he projects to do the same for us," Inabinet said. "He has some juice in his bat, as evidenced by his extra-base hits at Lake-Sumter State.”
Sox (6-1, 190) comes to FMU from USC Sumter. This past year, he made five mound appearances with one save, eight strikeouts, and no walks or runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings of work. As a freshman, he helped the Fire Ants to a 31-22 mark as he appeared in 19 contests with a 5-1 record, a 3.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 innings.
“Chandler is a finesse left-hander who knows how to get people out," Inabinet said. "He throws from a low arm slot, does a good job of mixing-up speeds, can throw both a change-up and a breaking ball, and his ball has movement. We will likely use him out of the bullpen in 2021.”
Francis Marion finished its abbreviated 2020 season with a 12-9 mark and was 6-5 in the Peach Belt Conference.
FMU men’s cross country inks in-state pair
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s cross country and track and field coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of two in-state products in Kyler Evans of Myrtle Beach and Logan Zeis of Elgin to national letters of intent to attend FMU this fall and run for the Patriots.
Evans (5-foot-10) is a product of Socastee High School. A five-year letterman for the Braves, he owns a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 17:22. A team captain, he placed 136th with a time of 18:43 at the 2019 5A state championship meet as the Braves finished 20th in the team standings.
“Kyler will be one of our more experienced distance runners this year,” Bluman said. “He has logged a fair amount of miles in his high school career, so the transition to college should be one of the smoother ones I’m expecting this fall. With his experience, he will be able to help with some of the newer athletes to the sport cope with the increased training demands.”
Zeis (5-9) is a graduate of Ridge View High School. A two-time All-Region selection in cross country and a three-time All-Region pick in track, he has personal-best times of 4:55 for 1,600-meters, 10:45 for 3,200-meters and 17:25 for 5K. He finished 45th at last fall’s 4A state meet with a time of 17:26, leading the Blazers to a 14th-place showing in the team standings.
“Logan visited FMU in the preseason of his senior year," Bluman said. "I was really impressed with his character during that visit. I got to see him race twice after that and was really impressed with not only how he raced, but the respect that his teammates gave him as their leader and captain. He organized their warm ups, cool downs, and pre-race huddle. He will be a big contributor to a young Patriot team this fall.”
Bluman lost two seniors from last season's squad that finished seven at the Peach Belt Conference championship meet and 22nd at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.