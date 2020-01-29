FLORENCE, S.C. — Last season was a step in the right direction for the Francis Marion University baseball team as the Patriots qualified for the Peach Belt Conference tournament for the first time since 2015.
But there are bigger goals in mind as coach Art Inabinet enters his 20th season guiding the FMU program.
“Last year we won 28 games,” he said. “We always have a goal to win 30 to 35 and make the Peach Belt tournament, but ultimately we want to win a regional because we want to go to the World Series again.
“We fell short last year, but we feel like we’ve upgraded in some key areas for this year.”
Inabinet is looking at two key areas he hopes to see marked improvement in as the Patriots get set for their season opener on Saturday. FMU was supposed to begin its 2020 campaign Friday with the start of a three-day, three-team tournament, but projected inclement weather forced the schedule to be rearranged.
The Patriots will now take on Mars Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday and then play Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday at 11 a.m. followed by Southern Wesleyan at 5 p.m.
Pitching and defense are the main two areas where Inabinet hopes his squad can be more competitive this year. The Patriots ranked seventh in the PBC last season with a team ERA of 4.95 and fifth with a .962 fielding percentage.
“Last year we averaged 7.5 runs a game, but we walked too many people (251) and we didn’t play good enough defense at times and had some breakdowns on the mound,” Inabinet said. “This year, we feel like we’ve addressed those areas that we were deficient in, and hopefully we’ll put ourselves in a better position to not have to score so many runs to win a game.”
The Patriots’ offense will have a different look to it as five of the top run-producers from last year are gone. Only former South Florence standout Will Hardee (.337 avg., 34 RBI, 41 R) and preseason All-PBC selection Leniel Gonzalez (.308 avg., 9 HR, 38 RBI) are back from that group.
“Last year’s team had 108 doubles and 38 home runs,” Inabinet said. “I don’t think we’re going to be that powerful at the plate, but we’ll be just as exciting because our team speed is a lot better. So we’ll be able to hit-and-run, bunt, steal bases and do some things that I like to be able to do on the offensive side of the ball.”
Hardee, a sophomore, returns in right field while Gonzalez will be the designated hitter at times and also play first base along with junior Darius Nobles. Vince Hanna, a junior out of Lake City High, will take over in centerfield while left field is a three-way battle between Brett Kemp, Peyton Creech and Dillon High School’s Jon Mitchell Carter.
West Florence’s Grayson Cottingham (.214 avg., 14 RBI) is back for his senior season and will man second base along with sophomore Tanner Wakefield. Junior Sam Stonskas will take over at shortstop if healthy, with senior Brian Kahn seeing time as well.
Junior Todd Mattox will be at the hot corner with Daulton Dabbs behind the dish along with sophomore Trystan Freeman. Both saw time last year.
The lineup will feature a lot more speed than in 2019, and Inabinet is looking to put a lot more pressure on teams on the basepaths this year.
“I feel like it’s realistic for us to steal hopefully 60-75 bases this year,” he said. “Last year it was very difficult for us to steal bases and hit-and-run. This year we’ll be able to move on the bases more and take an extra base when we need it.”
The Patriots return a bulk of their experience on the mound. Senior left-hander Josh Bobrowski (5-6, 4.15 ERA, 78 K, 69 1/3 IP) and senior right-hander Patrick Orlando (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 23 K, 28 1/3 IP) will anchor the rotation alongside Lake View’s Weston Rogers (5-3, 4.07 ERA, 42 K, 55 1/3 IP).
Senior RHP Austin Moody (1-1, 4.67 ERA, 16 K, 22 2/3 IP), from Dillon High, will be one of the top options out of the bullpen along with seniors Christian Umphlett (3-2, 4.28 ERA, 30 K, 40 IP) and Ethan Meece (1-0, 5.19 ERA, 25 K, 19 1/3 IP).
Junior righty Chad Wallen is another viable option as are freshmen Jack Hegan and Latta High School’s Noah Henderson.
“I think sometimes you need to go through the league one time to see what it’s all about so you can raise your game to the level of play here in the Peach Belt,” Inabinet said of his pitching staff. “…There were too many times were we non-competitive on the mound. We feel like we have enough depth on the mound where we can make a change if we need to, but we feel like (our starters) are much better with their strike-throwing and strike percentage. All of them have been over 60 percent, which is kind of the baseline for what you need to be in order to win.”
