FLORENCE, S.C. — Weather permitting, Florence Motor Speedway will hold its second night of racing this season on Saturday.
But much to owner Charlie Powell’s dismay, the races will once again have to be run without fans.
“We still do not have a release or permission to open the grandstands,” Powell said. “We were hoping to hear something on that (Thursday), but haven’t heard anything back from anybody. So all we can do is the best we can do. We’re going to run it like we did a few weeks ago.”
FMS had a good turnout for its May 16 event, and all of the social distancing and safety measures in the pit area and the infield were adhered to by everyone, Powell said.
“We’d like to get back to where everybody can come in and enjoy the racing,” Powell said. “But all we can do is wait at the moment. Don’t want to disobey anything.”
Powell hopes this is the last event that will be run without fans in attendance as many of the restrictions in the state will lifted by June 1.
Regardless, FMS has its eye on another strong field Saturday night, but weather is a major concern. If the races can’t be on Saturday, Powell said, they’ll try to get them in on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“They can come on out and we’ll be done early and they can be through by dark,” he said.
