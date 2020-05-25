FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time in nearly two months, the familiar back-and-forth sounds of tennis balls hitting the court could be heard at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Opening back up Sunday, the pro shop and the tennis center were available for those individuals – or doubles teams – who wanted to take advantage of the newly lifted restrictions.
“The courts are available now, and we’re playing doubles as opposed to just playing singles before,” said Dickie Sansbury, who works in the tennis center pro shop. “We are keeping a buffer court between matches. In other words, if we’ve got four people playing on one court, then the next court is empty.”
That “buffer zone” is one of key safety procedures still in place as the facility probably will only keep about half its 24 asphalt courts available for use to maintain social distances between matches, Sansbury said.
That shouldn’t be an issue at the moment, as tournament play is still likely a ways off, but individual play has returned. Safety guidelines are posted on signs near the gate as participants enter.
“We’re still holding off on camps and clinics for right now,” Sansbury added. “But it does feel good to have the courts open and to get back to some kind of normalcy. Things went well (on the first day back), and people are following the guidelines and the rules that are set up.
“There don’t seem to be any problems at all.”
The tennis center staff is also making sure that all doorknobs and frequently used surfaces are being sanitized multiple times a day.
“We’re having people use the gates to come in, and we have one-way traffic leaving the courts,” Sansbury said. “We’re certainly trying to do the best we can with the circumstances.”
Sansbury is also optimistic that they’ll be able to host tournaments sometime in the near future, although that date might still be few weeks or even months away.
“The city of Florence and the recreation board is waiting to see how things go, like everybody else,” he said. “But I think people are talking about maybe middle of June doing something, or even July. We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see mode.”
